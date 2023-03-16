Asia stocks slide, safety shines as bank fears spread; Singapore index falls 0.8%

SINGAPORE - Asian stocks tumbled on Thursday, and investors bought gold, bonds and the US dollar as fears of a banking crisis was reignited by fresh troubles at Credit Suisse, leaving markets on edge ahead of a European Central Bank (ECB) meeting later in the day.

Japan’s Nikkei index sank 2 per cent in early trade, before paring losses to 1.2 per cent on news that Credit Suisse was borrowing up to 50 billion Swiss francs (S$73 billion) from the Swiss central bank to shore up its liquidity.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 likewise slumped 2 per cent before trimming losses to 1.6 per cent. Like bank stocks, miners dropped heavily too as the spectre of worldwide banking stress has traders getting out of all kinds of growth-sensitive assets.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index tumbled 1.75 per cent while South Korea’s Kospi index dropped 0.5 per cent.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index was down 0.8 per cent at 9.41am local time, led by the trio of local banks. DBS shares lost 1.8 per cent to $32.39, while OCBC fell 1.1 per cent to $12.14 and UOB declined 0.7 per cent to $28.

Oil rose slightly from its lowest close in 15 months after a three-day rout started by the US banking crisis. West Texas Intermediate futures edged above US$68 a barrel after tumbling around 12 per cent over the previous three sessions.

Safe-haven gold was up 0.1 per cent at US$1,919.86 per ounce, after rising more than 1 per cent on Wednesday. The precious metal is considered a hedge against economic uncertainties, and tends to gain on expectations of lower interest rates.

In New York overnight, the S&P 500 fell 0.7 per cent, but the focus was on banks and in Europe, where Credit Suisse shares crashed 30 per cent to a record low after its biggest shareholder, Saudi National Bank, said it could not provide further financial help.

Switzerland’s central bank pledged to fund Credit Suisse “if necessary”, which lifted Wall Street indexes from lows in afternoon trade, but the intervention is not exactly soothing market fears.

The Swiss franc fell 2 per cent in its steepest drop for seven years.

In a joint statement, the Swiss financial regulator and the nation’s central bank said Credit Suisse “meets the capital and liquidity requirements imposed on systemically important banks”.

They said the bank could access liquidity from the central bank if needed.

The moves follow the collapse of US lenders Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank in recent days, which have sent financial markets on a roller-coaster ride.

The Bank of England was holding emergency talks with international counterparts, the Telegraph newspaper reported on Wednesday.

Expectations for a 50 basis-point rate hike in Europe have evaporated as markets radically rethink the global interest rate outlook in the light of the banking jitters.

Money market pricing implies a less than a 20 per cent chance of a 50 basis-point hike from the ECB, down from 90 per cent a day earlier.

Shares in big US banks including JPMorgan Chase, Citigroup and Bank of America fell overnight, pushing the S&P 500 banking index down 3.62 per cent.

Bonds rallied hard, driving two-year US Treasury yields to their lowest since September at 3.72 per cent at one point overnight.

Benchmark 10-year yields fell 14 basis points to 3.494 per cent.

The euro also dropped heavily overnight as the US dollar surged, falling 1.4 per cent to US$1.0578.

The flight to safety lent support to the yen, and it rose 0.6 per cent to 132.59 per dollar in Asia trade on Thursday. REUTERS