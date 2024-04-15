Asia stocks slide, gold rises as Middle East conflict sparks safety rush; STI down 1%

SINGAPORE - Asian shares slumped and gold prices rose on April 15 as risk sentiment took a hit after Iran’s retaliatory attack on Israel stoked fears of a wider regional conflict and kept traders on edge.

The US dollar scaled a fresh 34-year high against the yen on growing expectations that sticky inflationary pressures in the United States will keep rates there higher for longer.

Markets in Asia began the week on a cautious footing. MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.7 per cent after Iran had, late on Saturday (April 13), launched explosive drones and missiles at Israel in retaliation for a suspected Israeli attack on its consulate in Syria on April 1.

That marked Iran’s first direct attack on Israeli territory.

The threat of open warfare erupting between the arch Middle East foes and dragging in the US has left the region on tenterhooks. US President Joe Biden warned Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu the US will not take part in a counter-offensive against Iran. Israel said “the campaign is not over yet”.

Japan’s Nikkei slid over 1 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index lost 0.5 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index slumped 0.6 per cent.

Chinese stocks gained after renewed regulatory support from Beijing shielded the market from a broader sell-off hitting Asia. The CSI 300 Index jumped 2.06 per cent after the State Council on Friday (April 12) pledged to tighten stock listing criteria, crack down on illegal share sales and strengthen the supervision of dividend payouts.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index was down 1 per cent at 11am local time.

Oil prices, however, hardly reacted to the news, as traders had largely priced in a retaliatory attack from Iran that would likely further disrupt supply chains. That saw Brent crude futures peaking at US$92.18 a barrel last week, the highest level since October.

Brent was last 0.5 per cent lower at US$90.01 per barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude futures fell roughly 0.6vper cent to US$85.13 a barrel.

“The key risks for the global economy are whether this now escalates into a broader regional conflict, and what the response is in energy markets,” said Neil Shearing, group chief economist at Capital Economics.

“A rise in oil prices would complicate efforts to bring inflation back to target in advanced economies, but will only have a material impact on central bank decisions if higher energy prices bleed into core inflation.”

US stock futures, meanwhile, ticked higher, after a heavy selloff on Wall Street on Friday (April 12) as results from major US banks failed to impress.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures each rose 0.15 per cent.

“Geopolitical headlines are going to be very much there,” said Chris Weston, head of research at Pepperstone.

“The market is really trying to understand what’s going on. Their visibility to price risk in this market has become a bit more troublesome, and I think when you don’t have that visibility, you do get higher volatility. That’s kind of where we are.”