Asia stocks slide as Fed minutes show rate hike bias

TOKYO - Asia stock markets fell on Thursday, extending a decline in global equities, after the US Federal Reserve confirmed its hawkish stance, while an escalating trade battle between China and the United States also dampened sentiment.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index was down 0.8 per cent at midday.

Japan’s Nikkei share average slumped 1.75 cent, continuing its retreat from 33-year highs.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index tumbled 3.1 per cent, while mainland China blue chips fell 0.5 per cent lower.

Australia’s stock benchmark slid 1.3 per cent and South Korean shares retreated 0.6 per cent.

US e-mini stock futures pointed to a 0.1 per cent lower restart for the S&P 500, following its overnight 0.2 per cent decline.

“The market has no doubts now about the Fed’s policy stance, which is about as hawkish as it can get,” said Nomura Securities chief strategist Naka Matsuzawa. “They are ready to hike multiple times, and the bar is quite low.”

While almost all Fed officials agreed to hold interest rates steady in June, minutes of the meeting released on Wednesday showed the vast majority expected policy would eventually need to tighten further.

Money market traders place 85 per cent odds on a quarter point hike on July 26, and about a 50-50 chance of another by November.

Meanwhile, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen begins a trip to China just as Beijing restricted exports on metals used in semiconductors, adding that the controls were “just a start”.

“Sentiment has soured for equity bulls as Sino-US relations take another step backwards and investors adjusted to the fact that the Fed remains more hawkish than hoped,” said City Index market analyst Matt Simpson.

“The Fed’s decision to pause was not actually unanimous and most members are up for further hikes, so this could cap upside over the near term”, although the scope of equity declines so far suggests it could be “more of a bump in the road as opposed to blood on the streets”, he added.