Asia stocks on track to enter bull market on China optimism, Fed rate bets

SEOUL – Asian stocks are set to enter a bull market on Monday, driven by China’s reopening trade and expectations of slower US interest rate increases.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index rose 1.7 per cent as stocks from Sydney to Hong Kong rallied, tracking a more than 2 per cent gain on Friday in the S&P 500. The Asia-wide gauge is on track to climb 20 per cent from its October 2022 low, with the gains driven by Chinese stocks after the nation pivoted from its Covid-19 strategy and offered more policy support for economy and developers.

Hong Kong and South Korea led gains in the session, while Japan was closed for a holiday. The Hang Seng Index rallied 1.36 per cent, while the Kospi index surged 2.52 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.59 per cent while the Shanghai Composite Index added 0.44 per cent.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index was up 0.62 per cent at 1.46pm local time.

The US dollar extended Friday’s drop as traders bet that the United States Federal Reserve will slow rate increases with the US Institute for Supply Management’s index of services in contraction territory and wage growth slowing.

The South Korean won, a benchmark emerging-market risk currency, strengthened past 1,250 per dollar for the first time in six months.

The Singapore dollar strengthened 0.57 per cent to 1.3318 per greenback.

China’s economic growth will quickly rebound and return to its “normal” path as Beijing provides more financial support to households and companies to help them recover after the nation ended its zero-Covid policy, Mr Guo Shuqing, party secretary of the People’s Bank of China, said in an interview with People’s Daily published on Sunday.

Goldman Sachs predicts a further 15 per cent upside for the MSCI China Index. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index, which tracks Chinese companies, rose as much as 2.5 per cent on Monday. The offshore renminbi strengthened past 6.8 per dollar for the first time since August.

“Asian markets have been through a much more severe bear market than they typically tend to see and the China reopening will be more positive even for Asia ex-China markets,” Ms Rupal Agarwal, a quantitative strategist at Sanford C. Bernstein in Singapore, said on Bloomberg TV. The 2022 laggards will come back sharply this year, “so we are favouring more China, Korea and Taiwan”, she said.

Swaps contracts show investors expect the Fed’s policy rate to peak at under 5 per cent this cycle, down from 5.06 per cent just before Friday’s US jobs report, which showed that wage growth slowed in December. While traders remain divided about the size of the Fed’s February increase, with 32 basis points of tightening priced in, it appears that a quarter-point move is seen as more likely than a half-point increase.

Investors will also be keeping a close eye on Brazilian assets after thousands of supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro stormed the country’s top government institutions in an insurrection that will test the leadership of President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva just a week after he took office. BLOOMBERG