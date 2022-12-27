Asia stocks advance, US dollar retreats as China drops quarantine rule

HONG KONG – Stock markets in Asia gained while the US dollar softened on Tuesday after China said it would drop its quarantine requirements for inbound visitors, further easing three-year border controls aimed at curbing Covid-19.

China will stop requiring inbound travellers to go into quarantine starting from Jan 8, the National Health Commission said on Monday.

It will also downgrade the seriousness of Covid-19 as it has become less virulent and will gradually evolve into a common respiratory infection.

By Tuesday early afternoon in Hong Kong, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.5 per cent. China’s bluechips added 1.1 per cent.

Japan’s Nikkei share average was up 0.3 per cent by lunchtime, having given up some early gains that had taken the index to its highest in a week, helped by retailers’ hopes for a return of big-spending Chinese tourists, as Takashimaya boosted its profit outlook.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index was up 0.4 per cent at 1.45pm local time.

US stock futures, the S&P 500 e-minis, inched up 0.6 per cent, indicating the market is set to rise as traders return to their terminals on Tuesday after the Christmas holiday.

Markets in some regions including Hong Kong and Australia remain shut on Tuesday.

Mr Zhu Chaoping, a global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, said the latest policy move from China indicated economic activity in most major cities may return to normal very quickly, which is very positive for investors.

“Most Chinese cities could recover from the first wave of the latest Covid-19 outbreak by January... this would be faster than people have expected,” he said, adding that there was concern of an outbreak lasting longer and weighing on the economy, but that developments generally have been better than expected.

He also said the reopening of China, which also entails resuming outbound visits for Chinese tourists, will lift consumer and service sectors outside the country, particularly those in nearby South-east Asia.

Inbound tourist numbers had recovered 60 per cent to 70 per cent by November for many Asean countries, Mr Zhu said, citing in-house research, but there is still a gap between now and 2019 before the pandemic.

“This gap will be filled by Chinese tourists. This is the last piece of the puzzle,” he added.

As a result, the US dollar moved broadly lower on Tuesday, as currencies from most emerging Asian countries strengthened, as risk appetite grew after China scrapped its quarantine rule.

The South Korean won gained the most, rising about 0.7 per cent to hit its highest since June 10, while the Singapore dollar rose 0.2 per cent to 1.3450 per US dollar.