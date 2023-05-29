Singapore stocks, Asia shares rise on debt ceiling deal

SYDNEY – Asian shares and United States stock futures jumped on Monday, buoyed by a weekend deal by US President Joe Biden and congressional Republican Kevin McCarthy to suspend the government’s debt ceiling, ending a months-long stalemate and angst for investors.

After weeks of negotiations, Mr McCarthy and Mr Biden forged an agreement late on Saturday to avert an economically destabilising default to suspend the US$31.4 trillion (S$42.5 trillion) debt ceiling until 2025. The deal will now have to pass through the narrowly divided Congress.

Japan’s Nikkei surged 1.9 per cent at the open on the news to a fresh 33-year high, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 gained 1.3 per cent. South Korea’s markets were closed for a public holiday.

Singapore’s Straits Times Index was up 0.5 per cent at 9.22am local time.

The announcement also lifted S&P 500 futures by 0.4 per cent, while Nasdaq futures firmed by 0.6 per cent.

“Asian markets should start the week on the front foot, but for the US equity markets... futures have opened stronger this morning, but we need to see the deal being passed for the next leg higher,” said IG market analyst Tony Sycamore.

“Yes, we will get the relief rally in the short term, but then we have to start thinking about the June FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meeting, about inflation being stickier than expected, and the money being drained out of the (share) markets.”

On Friday, the US Federal Reserve’s preferred gauge of inflation – the personal consumption expenditures price index – came in stronger than expected, with markets now leaning towards a quarter-point hike from the Fed when policymakers meet next month and seeing rates staying there for the rest of the year.

In Turkey, the lira hovered at 20.04 against the US dollar, just a touch above its record low of 20.06 hit on Friday, after President Recep Tayyip Erdogan secured victory in the country’s presidential election, extending his increasingly authoritarian rule into a third decade.

Elsewhere in the currency markets, the dollar index – a measure of the greenback against its major peers – was solidly placed at 104.26, close to a two-month high hit on Friday.

The yen slumped to a fresh six-month low of 140.89 per dollar in early trade, while the euro nursed losses around a two-month trough of US$1.0721 and the Australian dollar hovered at US$0.6527, just a touch above a six-month low hit on Friday.

Oil prices rose early on Monday. Brent crude futures climbed 39 US cents, or 0.5 per cent, to US$77.34 a barrel, while US West Texas Intermediate crude was at US$73.12 a barrel, up 45 US cents, or 0.6 per cent.

Gold prices were 0.1 per cent lower at US$1,943.69 per ounce. REUTERS