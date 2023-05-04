Asia markets trade warily after Fed dashes hopes for quick pivot to rate cuts, new US banking fears

SINGAPORE – Asia markets traded nervously on Thursday after the United States Federal Reserve raised its key interest rate for the 10th time and dimmed hopes for a quick pivot to interest rate cuts, while concerns reignited over turmoil in the US banking sector.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index was down 0.4 per cent at mid-morning, while South Korea’s Kospi index declined 0.3 per cent. However, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 1 per cent and the Shanghai Composite added 0.4 per cent. Japan’s markets were closed for a public holiday.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index was down 0.1 per cent at 10.30am after banks and blue chips opened softer.

This came after the Fed hiked its key rate by 25 basis points as expected overnight and signalled a potential pause to its tightening cycle, but not a pivot.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said his rate-setting committee will make a “determination” on the situation in June.

“A decision on a pause was not made today,” Mr Powell said at a news conference. “We will be driven by incoming data, meeting by meeting, and we will approach that question at the June meeting.”

The Fed chair said he and his fellow officials think inflation will take time to come down. It could be that demand will need to slow more, he added, and that the US labour market will need to soften to bring price increases back to a normal level.

“In that world, it would not be appropriate for us to cut rates,” he said.

On Wall Street, US stocks erased an earlier rally on Mr Powell’s comments. After jumping nearly 1 per cent, the S&P 500 closed down 0.7 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.8 per cent, while the Nasdaq dropped 0.6 per cent.

Meanwhile, oil continued to slide on concerns that global economy is heading towards a recession.

As the Fed funds rate hit a 16-year high, markets are searching for clues as to what the US central bank’s next moves might be, and whether there could be one more hike next month.

“Looking at the markets today, investors appear to be assuming a more defensive approach, with traditionally ‘safe’ asset classes like gold and bonds moving higher and oil precipitously lower, which will lead some investors to think the street is diving into recession hedging trades,” noted Mr Stephen Innes of SPI Asset Management.

Asia-Pacific markets are expected to continue treading gingerly today as investors digest the Fed’s latest move and evaluate the impact of tightening credit conditions on companies and the broader economy.

With the Fed focused on bringing inflation down to 2 per cent, the resultant tightened credit conditions could have an impact on corporate earnings, especially for companies with a relatively high level of borrowing. High rates could also depress asset markets such as the property sector.