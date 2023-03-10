Asia markets spooked by troubled US start-up bank, Singapore stock index down 0.8%

SINGAPORE – Falling bank stocks drove Asian markets lower on Friday, while bonds rallied and expectations for US interest rate rises were reduced after a Silicon Valley start-up lender unleashed fears of broader banking system stress.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 1.5 per cent to a two-month low, with banks and Hong Kong technology stocks leading losses. London and European futures each slid more than 1 per cent and S&P 500 futures were down 0.4 per cent in early trade.

Japan’s Nikkei slid 1.3 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index tumbled 2.45 per cent and the Shanghai Composite Index dipped 1.15 per cent.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index dropped 2.2 per cent, while South Korea’s Kospi index slid 1.2 per cent.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index was down 0.8 per cent at the midday break, with the trio of local banks retreating. DBS Bank was down 0.3 per cent to $33.38, while OCBC Bank declined 0.8 per cent to $12.44 and UOB fell 1.5 per cent to $28.88.

The United States dollar rose and short-end Treasuries extended sharp overnight gains, driving two-year yields down another nine basis points to 4.8068 per cent.

The moves followed news late on Wednesday that SVB Financial Group, parent of start-up-lender Silicon Valley Bank, would seek to raise US$2.25 billion (S$3 billion) after higher-than-expected “cash burn” from clients, falling deposits and rising costs of capital. This was announced hours after crypto-focused lender Silvergate Bank said it was closing down.

SVB stock was still sliding after the bell and lost about 70 per cent of its value in 24 hours. JPMorgan Chase lost 5.4 per cent, Citigroup was down 4.1 per cent and big lenders in Asia and Australia slid – albeit to a lesser extent – on Friday morning.

“I think there is speculation that there are wider problems within the US banking system, or there is that potential, and that has caused a rethink of Fed policy,” said ING economist Robert Carnell in Singapore.

“The thinking is that if what the Fed is doing is causing this distress, then perhaps it won’t be doing that much more,” he said.

“But it is a big move on the back of what seems to be some fairly woolly speculation... which just shows how antsy the markets are right now, and this has spilled into all the other markets.”

BOJ, US jobs

The yen weakened after the Bank of Japan (BOJ) opted to keep its ultra-low interest rates on Friday at governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s last meeting in charge, as expected. The currency was last down about 0.4 per cent at 136.63 per US dollar after a knee-jerk drop of as much as 0.6 per cent.

The BOJ is leaving options open ahead of a transition in April to academic economist Kazuo Ueda, Mr Kuroda’s successor.

Elsewhere, surprisingly high US jobless claims offered a weak entree for the broader US employment data due later on Friday, putting some pressure on recent US dollar gains.

The figures loom as a crucial barometer of the health of the US labour market and the direction of interest rates after Fed chair Jerome Powell warned that rates could rise further and faster if data shows that is needed to get a grip on inflation.

Fed funds futures also rallied strongly, pulling the market-implied peak in US rates from above 5.6 per cent to just below 5.5 per cent, and pricing about a 50 per cent chance of a 50 basis-point Fed hike this month, down from more than 70 per cent a day earlier.

Bitcoin was nursing losses just above the psychological US$20,000 level as the fallout from the demise of crypto-focused bank Silvergate weighs on the broader mood in digital assets. REUTERS