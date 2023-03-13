Asia markets slide in nervous trade as US steps in after bank collapse; STI down 1.1%

SINGAPORE – The quick move by United States regulators to assure all depositors that their money is safe following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank (SVB) might just save markets from the worst effect of the first US banking collapse in a decade.

But that did not prevent Asian markets from sliding as nervous investors decided to yank funds out amid continuing uncertainties.

The Straits Times Index was down 1.1 per cent at 9.30am. Japan’s Nikkei 225 sank 1.7 per cent, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 and South Korea’s Kospi index both fell about 0.7 per cent.

But a sharp recovery by Wall Street futures suggests that the fallout from the banking failures to equity markets might not be as bad as previously feared.

Dow Jones futures were up more than 0.9 per cent, while S&P 500 futures were up 1.3 per cent at around 9.15am.

This comes after the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) stepped in on Sunday with funds to backstop depositors, while the Federal Reserve offered loans to institutions impacted by the collapse of SVB and the weekend shutdown of New York-based Signature Bank.

California-based SVB collapsed last Friday under the weight of a massive bank run as it struggled to raise funds following a mismatch of payouts for deposits versus income from loans. Then on Sunday, US regulators shuttered Signature Bank for similar reasons.

While refusing to rescue the banks, the US Treasury, the FDIC and the Fed have stepped in to protect depositors and customers of these and other regional banks that are at risk, thus to some extent preventing a systemic risk and contagion.

“Today, we are taking decisive action to protect the US economy by strengthening public confidence in our banking system,” said a joint statement from Fed chairman Jerome Powell, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and FDIC chairman Martin Gruenberg.

Separately, Maybank Securities downgraded Singapore banks to “neutral”, citing rising non-performing loan risks and tapering growth due to potential net interest margin squeeze. But in a report, it maintained DBS Bank as its top pick.

This is a developing story.