Asia markets falter, US dollar rallies as Fed signals no rush to cut interest rates

SINGAPORE - While the Federal Reserve kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged for the second consecutive time this year, markets will not like what they see as a “hawkish pause” with one more rate hike this year and small chance of a rate cut in the next 12 months.

Stocks in Asia slid on Thursday and US markets fell overnight, while the US dollar strengthened after the Fed signalled interest rates will be higher for longer.

Japan’s Nikkei Index fell 0.86 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index lost 0.76 per cent and the Shanghai Composite dipped 0.17 per cent.

South Korea’s Kospi index tumbled 1.2 per cent while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 retreated 0.73 per cent.

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index was down 0.82 per cent at 9.49am.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial slipped 0.2 per cent, while the S&P 500 slid 0.94 per cent and the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell 1.5 per cent following the Fed announcement.

The US dollar rallied against major currencies, and rose 0.2 per cent to 1.3674 to the Singapore dollar.

Following 11 rate hikes since the beginning of last year, its Federal Open Market Committee Meeting (FOMC) held its Fed funds rate at between 5.25 per cent and 5.5 per cent at its Wednesday meeting. The Fed also hinted that it could hike its key lending rate in November if necessary. There were no clear indications if the Fed would cut rates anytime in 2024 either.

In short, rates will remain high for longer.

OCBC’s chief economist Selena Ling described the latest Fed decision as a classic hawkish pause.

“We saw 12 out of 19 members of the Fed signaling one more hike to go ‘if appropriate’, and much less easing in 2024 than what market players had hoped for given a projected soft landing for the US economy,” she said. “The kneejerk risk-off sentiment saw the S&P 500 lower and US Treasury yields go higher. Asian markets are likely to react similarly in a defensive manner today as investors brace for higher-for-longer US interest rate environment.”

The Fed’s hold on rates comes as US inflation has trended downwards since June, with the consumer price index rising by just over 3 per cent in the past two months, in contrast to 9 per cent at its peak a year ago.

“We want to see that the good inflation data we’ve received for the three months is more than just three months,” Fed chairman Jerome Powell said in remarks on Wednesday.