South-east Asia weathers IPO drought, SGX potential intact amid subdued performance: Deloitte

SINGAPORE - Listings of initial public offerings on the Singapore Exchange (SGX) are expected to remain subdued, but experts at Deloitte Singapore are sanguine about the prospects.

The stock exchanges of Indonesia, Thailand and Malaysia lead South-east Asia in displaying resilience against challenging macroeconomic conditions, with the region managing a constant number of IPO listings, they said in a report on Jan 18.

However, in line with global trends, there was a 24 per cent decrease in the total IPO amount raised to US$5.8 billion (S$7.8 billion), the lowest in eight years, and a 26 per cent decrease in total IPO market capitalisation.

On Singapore’s subdued performance, the Deloitte report noted that Singapore companies are exposed to various opportunities in the global markets as various stock exchanges have held marketing road shows in the Republic to compete for new listings on their bourses.

Mr Darren Ng, Deloitte Singapore’s disruptive events advisory deputy leader, said there are many Singapore companies enjoying international recognition for their robust business fundamentals that have explored cross-border listings on global exchanges.

Many of these companies have chosen to list in the United States for better exposure to key target markets, access to a deeper pool of investors, or for liquidity and status. Since 2021, 14 Singapore companies, including property platform Ohmyhome and facilities management platform Simpple, have listed in the US.

But the economic infrastructure and initiatives by the Singapore Government and SGX provide an ideal platform for companies aspiring to go public, Mr Ng said.

“Singapore, with its political stability and strong regulatory environment, sets the stage for unprecedented capital inflows, acts as a strategic bridge between the US and China, and is the regional headquarters of choice for numerous funds and family offices,” he added.

Six IPOs on SGX’s Catalist board raised about US$35 million in proceeds in 2023. This compares to a total of US$428 million in proceeds raised by 11 IPOs in 2022, and US$1.2 billion in proceeds by eight IPOs in 2021.

Deloitte’s IPO tally excludes secondary listings and reverse takeovers.

The six companies which listed in 2023 were YKGI, the company behind Yew Kee duck rice; engineering service provider Ever Glory United Holdings; medical supplier Pasture Holdings; dermatology and medical skincare company Niks Professional; renewable energy-related Sheffield Green; and game developer Winking Studios.

These came after secondary listings resumed in Singapore after five years, with two such listings which do not involve any share offer for subscription or sale on the mainboard in 2023. These were wireless solutions provider Comba Telecom Systems Holdings from Hong Kong and oil palm plantation company TSH Resources Berhad from Malaysia.

In a first for Singapore, live-streaming platform 17Live Group debuted on the SGX mainboard in December after its business was merged with Singapore’s first special-purpose acquisition company (Spac), Vertex Technology Acquisition Corporation.

Spacs, or “blank cheque” firms, are shell companies that raise capital in an IPO and use the cash to merge with a private company in order to take it public.

Deloitte noted that since the listing of Vertex and two other Spacs in January 2022, interest in Spacs on SGX has cooled.

Out of the three Spacs, only Vertex has managed to successfully complete an acquisition, although shares of 17Live are down by more than 76 per cent since their SGX debut in December.

Meanwhile, the other two Spacs – Novo Tellus Alpha Acquisition and Pegasus Asia – have both announced that they would not conclude any merger.