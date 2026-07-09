Straitstimes.com header logo

As AI reshapes advertising and marketing, six South-east Asian groups form alliance

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

At the launch of Asia Admarcom Alliance in Singapore on July 9 were Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How (fourth from left), Association of Advertising & Marketing Singapore president Chloe Neo (fifth from left) and other Asian advertising and marketing association representatives (from left) Dian Gemiano, Nicholas Sagau, Miko David, Chaiyapong Lapliengtrakul and Dinh Le Dat.

At the launch of Asia Admarcom Alliance in Singapore on July 9 were Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How (centre), Association of Advertising & Marketing Singapore president Chloe Neo (third from right), and other Asian advertising and marketing association representatives (from left) Dian Gemiano, Nicholas Sagau, Miko David, Chaiyapong Lapliengtrakul and Dinh Le Dat.

PHOTO: ASSOCIATION OF ADVERTISING & MARKETING SINGAPORE

avatar-alt

Vihanya Rakshika

  • The Asia Admarcom Alliance was formed to boost regional collaboration and adapt to AI-driven industry changes.
  • The alliance aims to develop talent, share expertise and foster technological innovation across Singapore, Malaysia, the Philippines, Thailand, Vietnam and Indonesia.
  • Leaders stress combining AI capabilities with human creativity, empathy and trust to succeed in future marketing.

AI generated

SINGAPORE – Six of South-east Asia’s leading advertising and marketing associations have joined forces to help the industry keep pace with the rapid rise of AI, launching a regional alliance to strengthen talent, share expertise, and deepen cross-border collaboration.

The Asia Admarcom Alliance, launched on July 9, is the first formal cross-border network linking advertising and marketing associations across six South-east Asian markets.

Its members are the Association of Advertising & Marketing Singapore (AAMS), the Malaysian Digital Association, the Digital Marketing Association of the Philippines, the MarTech Association of Thailand, Vietnam MarTech, and the Indonesian Digital Association.

The memorandum of understanding was signed at the inaugural Beyond Boundaries conference in Singapore and witnessed by Senior Minister of State for Digital Development and Information Tan Kiat How. The conference, organised by the AAMS, focuses on artificial intelligence, content and data.

Speaking at the conference, Mr Tan said AI had made creating content easier and more accessible, meaning trust and human connection would become increasingly valuable differentiators.

“Technology can help us create content. But earning trust and moving hearts remain deeply human crafts,” he said.

He added that future marketing leaders would increasingly need to become “bilingual”, combining creativity, storytelling and cultural understanding with expertise in AI, data and algorithms.

“The organisations that succeed will not choose between humans and AI. They will combine AI’s speed and scale with uniquely human judgment, empathy and imagination. Just as importantly, they must earn trust,” he said.

Collectively, the six associations represent agencies, brands, platforms, technology providers and creative professionals across South-east Asia. Organisers said the alliance will serve as a platform for regional collaboration and shared leadership as the marketing and communications sector adapts to AI-driven change.

AAMS president Chloe Neo said the alliance aims to strengthen regional collaboration on talent development, technological innovation and shared resources.

“Every market here knows the cost of fragmentation. By uniting around talent development, technological innovation and shared resources, we have the opportunity to forge a regional marketing ecosystem that’s resilient and globally competitive,” she said.

“Together, we’re building something powerful: a foundation for collaboration and growth, and this is how we transform our vision into reality.”

More on this topic
Singapore bets on MICE, cruise projects to fuel tourism, but race to stay ahead won’t be easy
Singapore, Indonesia sign carbon credits pact to deepen green cooperation

Vihanya Rakshika is a business correspondent at The Straits Times, with a focus on business operations and corporate credit issues.

See more on

Technology sector

Artificial Intelligence

AI/artificial intelligence

Advertising and marketing

Asia

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.