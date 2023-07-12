Are you healthy and wealthy enough to enjoy your retirement to the fullest?

Since turning 40 last year, Ms Jermaine Eh has made significant changes in her life. She eats healthier, drinks less alcohol and works out four times a week.

She is preparing for her next milestone: Retirement.

Ms Eh, 41, aims to “exit any form of full-time work” – including the marketing agency that she currently owns and runs – by the age of 55. Post-55, Ms Eh wants to spend time on passions such as charitable causes and new business ventures.

While she is confident of building a comfortable nest egg for her retirement, money is only part of the equation.

“I want to have a higher quality of life in retirement, not just in material terms, but also health and mental well-being,” says Ms Eh, who is single.