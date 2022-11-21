Applying World Cup wisdom to the stock market

SINGAPORE - When the World Cup kicks off in Qatar on Nov 20, there is plenty at stake for the 32 countries contesting for the top prize in international football. It is not just glory and fame at stake for the managers, coaches and players.

Believe it or not, the teams would also be fighting for their nations’ stock markets and economy.

The euphoria from winning or losing the World Cup seemingly extends to the stock market performance of the countries involved.

The stakes are high. On average, research has found that after a country’s loss in the World Cup, its stock market performance will produce significantly below average returns the next day. However, the research did not find a correspondingly positive effect for the stock markets of countries whose teams won.

There is a common saying in soccer that nobody remembers the losing team in a final.

And, based on a study, there is more at stake than just bad memories for the losers. Coming in second globally is not a shabby effort by any means, but countries would really want to avoid losing in the final.

This is because the runners-up in the World Cup tournament have traditionally had a terrible time in the stock market after the loss.

In the first month after the World Cup final, seven of the last nine runners-ups’ stock markets performed at 1.4 per cent below the global market average.

And the slump continues into the next two months, with an average relative fall of 5.6 per cent over the three months.

The good news is that things do pick up after that and by a year’s time, the loser’s stock market would be underperforming by just 0.4 per cent.

No time for the markets during matches

The attraction of World Cup is so compelling that it has a noticeable effect on financial market activity as traders - like everyone else - turn their attention to it.

Research have found that when a particular team plays in a match, its national stock exchange will be pretty dull during that period of time.

In one example, the number of trades on Chile’s stock exchange fell by 83 per cent when the team was playing.

In fact, Latin American teams’ stock exchanges are among the top markets affected when their national team played

The dip in activity starts before the match kicks off and continues even up to 45 minutes after the final whistle is blown. At half time, dips are still around 35 per cent.

The report also noticed further dips of about 5 per cent in trading activity when a goal is scored.

The limited attention investors pay to the stock markets during match days affects the price discover process due to thinner market liquidity. This means that relevant news that might typically affect the markets would not be reflected in market prices as quickly as usual or may cause wider price gyrations due to the lack of liquidity.

If you think picking which team is going to win the World Cup is challenging, stock markets are even more unpredictable.

Just like in a football match, extreme emotions of greed and fear reigns in financial markets.

But principles in football can guide investment strategies.