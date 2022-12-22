Applied Materials breaks ground on $600 million facility in Singapore that will add 1,000 jobs

SINGAPORE – American semiconductor equipment maker Applied Materials will build a $600 million plant here that will expand its manufacturing and research operations, and create 1,000 new jobs.

The new facility in Tampines Industrial Crescent will be spread over 700,000 sq ft, with 100,000 sq feet of its rooftop covered with solar panels to produce clean energy, the firm announced on Thursday.

The company also unveiled an eight-year plan, dubbed Singapore 2030, to continue expanding its operations here, which already represent the bulk of its production capacity outside the United States.

President and chief executive Gary Dickerson said: “For the past 30 years, Singapore has been a strategic hub for Applied Materials, and we are excited to build on our success with new investments.”

He noted that its plans are in line with estimates for the global chip industry to grow beyond US$1 trillion (S$1.35 trillion) in market value by the end of this decade, double the size of today’s market.

Mr Dickerson said the new investment would allow the company to meet growing customer demand, accelerate commercialisation of new technologies and services, and bolster its research and development (R&D) capabilities.

Applied Materials is also one of the top employers in Singapore’s precision engineering sector.

The company established its presence in Singapore in 1991 with a small sales office, and has since expanded in manufacturing and R&D. Its workforce here now stands at 2,500.

Mr Brian Tan, regional president of Applied Materials South-east Asia, told The Straits Times that the new facility will open in 2024 and will employ an additional 1,000 staff once it is fully functional. These jobs will include roles in manufacturing, customer support and R&D.

Dr Beh Swan Gin, chairman of the Economic Development Board, told a groundbreaking ceremony at Parkroyal Collection in Marina Bay that Applied Material’s 2030 plan will help drive the growth of Singapore’s precision engineering sector, which accounted for $47.6 billion of output and $15.1 billion value-added in 2021.

The semiconductor industry has been hit by high inventories and slower global economic growth, but Dr Beh noted: “We are confident that the semiconductor and semiconductor equipment industries in Singapore will be able to ride out the short-term challenges.”

Worldwide sales of semiconductors dropped in the July-to-September period by 6.3 per cent, the first quarterly decline in about three years, according to the Washington-based Semiconductor Industry Association.

Applied Material’s new investment in Singapore follows expansion plans by global peers such as Micron Technology, GlobalFoundries, Soitec and Siltronic here. Experts believe these investments show that Singapore – the world’s fourth-largest chip supplier – will continue to be a major hub for the industry.