Apple supplier Foxconn under tax and land use investigations in China

TRAIPEI – Taiwanese tech giant Foxconn is under tax and land use investigations at several of its sites in China, state media reported on Sunday.

The tax authorities are conducting checks on Foxconn subsidiaries in Guangdong and Jiangsu provinces, the state-run Global Times said on Sunday, citing unidentified people with knowledge of the matter.

The report also said natural resources officials are looking into the company’s use of land in Henan and Hubei provinces.

No further details of the investigations and tax checks were provided in Global Times’ report. Foxconn’s Zhengzhou plant, known as iPhone City, is located in Henan.

Foxconn is one of the world’s largest contract producers of electronics, and is a key supplier for Apple’s iPhones.

It is also China’s largest private-sector employer, with more than a million employees nationwide.

The investigation comes 2½ months before presidential elections in self-ruled Taiwan, which China claims as its territory and has vowed to take one day.

Foxconn billionaire founder Terry Gou resigned from the company’s board in September to focus on his long-shot bid to run as an independent candidate in Taiwan’s January 2024 presidential elections.

The 72-year-old failed to become the opposition Kuomintang party’s nominee in 2019 and analysts say he has only a slim chance of winning.

Mr Gou previously dismissed claims he would be susceptible to Chinese pressure, were he to win January’s election.

“I will not bow to China’s threats,” Mr Gou said at the August briefing announcing his presidential bid. Namechecking key customers including Apple, Tesla and Amazon.com, he said any halt to production due to political pressure would disrupt supply chains – something that China would need to explain to the world.

United Daily News reported that Taiwan’s Ministry of Economic Affairs said it would keep in close contact with Foxconn and provide assistance if needed. AFP. BLOOMBERG