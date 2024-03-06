Apple’s iPhone sales in China plunge 24% as Huawei’s popularity surges

BEIJING - Apple’s iPhone sales in China fell 24 per cent year on year in the first six weeks of 2024, according to research firm Counterpoint, as the United States tech giant faced increased competition from domestic rivals such as Huawei.

Apple’s chief competitor in China in premium smartphones, Huawei, saw unit sales surge 64 per cent in the period, according to the report.

This could fan fears of a slowdown in demand for the US company, whose revenue forecast for the current quarter was US$6 billion (S$8 billion) below Wall Street expectations.

Shares of the iPhone maker closed 2.8 per cent lower on March 5 and have lost about 12 per cent of their value so far in 2024, underperforming their big tech peers in the US.

Counterpoint’s report said Apple’s share of the Chinese smartphone market dropped to 15.7 per cent, putting it in fourth place, compared with second place in the year-ago period when it had 19 per cent market share.

Huawei rose to second place as its market share expanded to 16.5 per cent from 9.4 per cent a year earlier. The overall smartphone market in China shrank 7 per cent, the report said.

Apple “faced stiff competition at the high end from a resurgent Huawei while getting squeezed in the middle on aggressive pricing from the likes of Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi”, Counterpoint’s senior analyst Zhang Mengmeng said.

Apple began subsidising certain iPhone models by as much as 1,300 yuan (S$246) last week through flagship stores on Tmall, Alibaba’s major marketplace platform.

It had already offered iPhone discounts of up to 500 yuan on its official sites in February.

Huawei has seen a resurgence in its premium smartphone sales since it released its Mate 60 series in August after struggling for years with US curbs on the exports of key components to the company.

Honor, the smartphone brand spun off from Huawei in 2020, was the only other top-five brand to see unit sales increase during the first six weeks of 2024, up 2 per cent. Chinese brands Vivo, Xiaomi and Oppo dropped 15 per cent, 7 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively. REUTERS