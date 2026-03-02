Apple launches $763 iPhone 17e and M4 iPad Air, staring product wave

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The new iPhone 17e and iPad Air kick off several days of new products from Apple.

SAN FRANCISCO – Apple rolled out the iPhone 17e – the latest version of its lower-end smartphone – and a faster version of the iPad Air, kicking off a wave of new products .

The updated phone, which arrives a year after the iPhone 16e, includes a faster processor, new in-house wireless chips and MagSafe magnetic charging.

The device, which is still priced at US$599 (S$763), comes in pink, black and white options. It also has more durable glass on the front, matching the iPhone 17.

The overall look of the 17e – and 6.1-inch screen size – is unchanged from the 2025 16e.

The device remains slightly smaller than the 6.3-inch iPhone 17, which starts at US$799.

The iPhone 17e continues to have a single, 48-megapixel rear camera, similar to the iPhone Air.

The 17e includes the A19 chip – the same processor that is in the regular iPhone 17 from 2025 – as well as Apple’s in-house C1X cellular modem component. That is an upgrade from the C1 in the 2025 16e.

It also starts with 256 gigabytes of storage, double the 2025 entry-level offering.

The new iPad Air looks identical to the 2025 models but moves from the M3 processor to the M4. The new chip makes the tablet 30 per cent faster, according to Apple.

The updated tablet also includes the in-house C1X modem, N1 wireless chip and support for Wi-Fi 7 connectivity.

The 11-inch version of the iPad Air continues to be priced at US$599 and the 13-inch model stays at US$799. Both start with 128 gigabytes of space.

Apple has also been working on a new entry-level iPad with a faster chip, Bloomberg News has reported.

The new iPhone and tablet kick off several days of new products, a wave that is expected to continue on March 3 and 4.

Apple has also been planning to introduce new laptops this week, including its first entry level MacBook with an iPhone-grade chip.

Both the iPhone 17e and new iPad Air become available for pre-order on March 4 and arrive in stores on March 11.

At its price point, the iPhone 17e is competing against Samsung Electronics’ mid-tier models and Google’s A-series lineup, as well as offerings from Chinese phone makers.

The device is of particular interest in emerging markets like India, where shoppers typically pay less for phones.

The major differences between the “e” line and the regular iPhones pertain to cameras, battery life and screen size.

The 17e also lacks a high refresh rate on its display – meaning the graphics are not quite as smooth – and it doesn’t use Apple’s Dynamic Island interface.

The iPhone 17e will mark the first of several new iPhones coming in 2026. This fall, Apple plans to launch an iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max, upgrades that will mostly just offer internal enhancements and camera improvements.

More significantly, the company is planning to debut its first foldable iPhone , entering a category that Samsung pioneered in the last decade.

The iPad lineup was a strong seller during the holiday season, exceeding Wall Street estimates, and Apple is looking to keep the momentum going with updated models.

The iPad business generated US$8.6 billion in the December quarter, up 6.3 per cent from a year earlier.

Pricier versions of both the new iPhone and iPad Air also are available. A 512 gigabyte version of the iPhone 17e comes in at US$599, while the iPad Air in both screen sizes also comes in 256 gigabytes, 512 gigabytes and 1 terabyte storage options, topping out at US$1,299. BLOOMBERG