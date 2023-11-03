Apple holiday forecast misses expectations, shares sink

SAN FRANCISCO - Apple on Thursday gave a sales forecast for the holiday quarter that missed Wall Street expectations, hurt by weak demand for iPads and wearables, sending its shares down 3.5 per cent in after-hours trading.

Chief executive Tim Cook insisted that the company’s new iPhone 15 models were doing well in China, citing a record September quarter for iPhones in the region and seeking to ease Wall Street worries that Apple was losing market share to a resurgent Huawei and other local smartphone sellers.

On a conference call with analysts, chief financial officer Luca Maestri said sales for the current quarter, when Apple typically has its biggest sales of new iPhone models, will be similar to the previous year. Wall Street was expecting a forecast for sales to rise 4.97 per cent to US$122.98 billion (S$167.8 billion).

Apple shares, which have risen 37 per cent so far this year, dropped 3.5 per cent after-hours when the company gave the forecast.

Earlier on Thursday, Apple reported quarterly sales and profit beat Wall Street expectations, helped by an uptick in iPhone sales and a US$1 billion boost to services revenue that offset large drops in Mac and iPad sales.

But revenue from China dipped 2.5 per cent and Mr Cook said the company’s new high-end handset models - the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max devices - are facing supply constraints.

The tech giant has navigated a global smartphone slump better than many of its rivals but faces an uneven economic recovery in China, a key market for Apple.

“While we believe investors should breathe a sigh of relief because sales and profits both exceeded expectations, the upside was small and we were concerned to see weak sales from China,” DA Davidson analyst Tom Forte said.

Apple said sales for the fiscal fourth quarter ended Sept 30 fell roughly 1 per cent to US$89.50 billion but beat analyst estimates of US$89.28 billion, according to LSEG data. Net income rose about 11 per cent. Profit per share of US$1.46 beat analyst expectations of US$1.39 per share, according to LSEG.