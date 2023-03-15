Apple delays bonuses for some and limits hiring in latest cost-cutting effort

NEW YORK - Apple Inc. is delaying bonuses for some corporate divisions and expanding a cost-cutting effort, joining Silicon Valley peers in trying to streamline operations during uncertain times, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

The shift will reduce the frequency of bonuses for a portion of Apple’s corporate workforce, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the plan hasn’t been announced publicly. Separately, the company is freezing hiring for more jobs and leaving additional positions open when employees depart.

In the past, Apple typically doled out bonuses and promotions once or twice per year depending on the division. The twice-a-year teams usually saw that happen in April and October. Under the new plan, that group won’t see bonuses or promotions next month, and all divisions will move to an annual schedule – with the payments occurring only in October.

The majority of Apple’s divisions had already moved to a once-a-year schedule for bonuses and promotions, including software engineering and services, but staff in operations, corporate retail and other groups had still been on the outgoing biannual plan.

Apple, the world’s most valuable company, began a belt-tightening effort last July, when galloping inflation and recession fears spurred it to take a more cautious stance. The iPhone maker has avoided the kind of mass layoffs underway at most of its tech peers, but it has reduced budgets, cut headcount goals and frozen hiring across several divisions.

Employees are still slated to receive their full bonuses, just in one installment rather than two. Even so, the change could come as a blow to staff, especially because Apple hasn’t provided much advance notice in some cases. Workers often count on such bonuses for their personal budgeting. The move could also potentially help retain employees who may have planned to leave the company after receiving the April payout.

The move applies to engineers and other non-managers as well as mid-level managers, but not senior employees at the director level and above. Apple’s highest-ranking employees typically see their bonuses paid quarterly. A spokesman for the Cupertino, California-based company declined to comment.

Apple is facing a sales slowdown, adding pressure to keep its operations lean. Revenue declined 5 per cent during the holiday quarter, a steeper drop than Wall Street projected, hurt by iPhone production snags and sluggish demand for Macs and wearable devices. Sales are expected to fall by a similar amount in the current period.

During Apple’s shareholder meeting last week, chief executive Tim Cook said the company continues to be especially careful with money.

“We’re being very prudent and thoughtful on spending and we continue to be very deliberate when it comes to hiring,” he told shareholders. Operating expenses during the holiday quarter came in below guidance and grew more slowly than in the past, Cook noted. Still, he added that Apple continues to “invest in innovation.”

As part of this more cautious approach to spending, Apple has reined in travel budgets and is now requiring senior vice president approval – the highest executive level at the company below the CEO and operating chief – for more budget items. It also has laid off some contract workers across the company.