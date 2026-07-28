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Apple becomes second company to hit US$5 trillion in market value

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Apple is now also the biggest company in the S&P 500 Index.

Apple is now also the biggest company in the S&P 500 Index.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Apple became just the second company ever to achieve a US$5 trillion (S$6.4 trillion) market valuation.

The iPhone maker’s shares rose as much as 1.8 per cent to US$342.89 on July 28, pushing the company’s market capitalisation to above US$5 trillion for the first time. It has since dipped back below. If the stock closes above US$340.43, it will cross the threshold.

Nvidia closed at a record US$5.7 trillion on May 14, but it has since lost roughly US$1 trillion in valuation. Apple is now the biggest company in the S&P 500 Index. BLOOMBERG

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.