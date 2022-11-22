AP Technologies, Lumos Labs, Speedoc are top winners of Emerging Enterprise Awards

SINGAPORE - AP Technologies Lumos Labs and Speedoc were named the top winners of this year’s Emerging Enterprise (EE) Awards on Tuesday (Nov 22) night, for their strong and sustained growth.

AP Technologies manufactures medical tubing and catheters; Lumos Labs makes smart bike helmets; and Speedoc is a healthcare solutions platform providing services such as teleconsultations, on-site doctor and nurse visits, and ambulance bookings.

Each winner received prizes worth over $330,000, including a two-year interest-free term loan worth $250,000 from OCBC; consultancy, legal and advisory services; $20,000 credit on an OCBC Business Debit Card sponsored by Mastercard; and a one-year mentorship programme sponsored by Google.

This marks the 15th year of the annual EE Awards, jointly organised by The Business Times (BT) and OCBC to celebrate and recognise local young enterprises who have demonstrated business innovation, resilience and excellence.

Over 300 applications were received across various industries, with 15 finalists shortlisted. Apart from the three Emerging Enterprise winners, three other companies received the Best Innovation Award, the Most Promising Startup Award, and the Sustainability Award.

At the awards ceremony at Shangri-La Singapore, Minister of State for Trade and Industry Low Yen Ling noted that during the pandemic, many emerging enterprises had refined their core products, leveraged digital solutions and pivoted to achieve sustainable business growth.

“It’s good to continue strengthening your company’s core offerings – so that you will not only sharpen your competitive advantage but also improve your resilience for the future and ability to tap emerging opportunities,” she said.

Despite the “subdued and uncertain” global economic outlook, there are promising trends such as the growing digital economy, accelerated innovation and emerging Industry 4.0, she added.

“In addition, the global sustainability agenda is setting new terms of engagement and reframing the world economy.”

Meridian Innovation snagged the Best Innovation Award, which recognises firms that seek creative solutions to persistent problems, innovate to carve out new markets, or embrace technology to transform.

The startup produces low-cost thermal sensors with applications ranging from smart home appliances to in-car safety monitoring.

Plasma Science won the Most Promising Startup Award, for its ability to develop a unique and commercially viable idea that can be sustained in the long run.

The firm produces air purifiers that use electrical charges and ultraviolet radiation rather than filters, and is looking to expand into building ventilation systems.

Moovita clinched the Sustainability Award, for companies that “serve the underserved” and create good for the community, environment and society.

The provider of autonomous vehicle solutions aims to reduce road traffic accidents, which mostly occur due to human error.