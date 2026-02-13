Anthropic finalises $37 billion funding round co-led by GIC at $479 billion valuation

The latest funding round roughly doubles Anthropic’s prior valuation – making it one of the world’s most valuable private companies.

– Anthropic has completed a deal to raise US$30 billion (S$37.9 billion) in funding from investors at a US$380 billion (S$479.9 billion) valuation, including the money raised, bolstering the artificial intelligence (AI) company as it gains ground on rival OpenAI.

Singapore’s sovereign wealth fund GIC and Coatue Management led the deal, Anthropic said on Feb 12. D.E. Shaw & Co, Dragoneer Investment Group, Mr Peter Thiel’s Founders Fund, Iconiq and MGX co-led the round, along with participation from a who’s who of other investors, from Sequoia Capital and Lightspeed Venture Partners to Big Tech companies Nvidia and Microsoft.

The latest funding round roughly doubles Anthropic’s prior valuation – making it one of the world’s most valuable private companies. The deal comes just months after the start-up raised US$13 billion, and at the same time OpenAI is aiming to raise up to US$100 billion – a flurry of activity that underscores investors’ frenzy to get a stake in leading AI companies.

Anthropic also confirmed plans to let employees sell shares in the company at the same valuation as the latest round.

Founded in 2021, Anthropic has positioned itself as focused on safety and responsible tech development. It has centred its efforts on the lucrative category of enterprise sales in sectors like software engineering, finance and healthcare. In recent months, its revenue run rate has soared, crossing US$9 billion in 2025. On Feb 12, the company said its run rate has increased to US$14 billion.

Revenue run rate is an annualised estimate based on the company’s most recent revenue performance.

“This fund raising reflects the incredible demand we are seeing from these customers, and we will use this investment to continue building the enterprise-grade products and models they have come to depend on,” Mr Krishna Rao, Anthropic’s chief financial officer, said in a statement.

Anthropic’s technology, including coding agents that can write and debug software with minimal human input, has recently shaken global markets. The company’s quiet release of a tool to automate certain legal work helped send stocks spiralling earlier in February. And it recently unveiled a new AI model optimised for automating enterprise work tasks, including financial research, leading to a decline in shares for financial services firms.

While Anthropic’s business is growing quickly, the company is also spending heavily on infrastructure to support AI development and mainstream adoption. The company has previously said it would spend US$50 billion to build data centres in the US. It also plans to use tens of billions of dollars worth of specialised AI chips from Google. However, those investments are dwarfed by OpenAI, which has committed to spend more than US$1.4 trillion on AI infrastructure in the coming years.

To finance that spending, Anthropic and OpenAI have leaned on backing from some of the large chipmakers and cloud computing providers they do business with, raising concerns about circular deals propping up the industry.

Microsoft and Nvidia previously said they would invest up to a combined US$15 billion in Anthropic; they committed “a portion” of that to the current round, the start-up said. Microsoft is also one of OpenAI’s largest backers and Nvidia is expected to invest US$20 billion in OpenAI’s upcoming funding round. BLOOMBERG