Analysis: Climate change adds workplace costs and hazards

As Texas baked in this summer’s record temperatures, local UPS driver Chris Begley started feeling unwell before collapsing at a customer’s premises. The 57-year-old’s death in hospital was announced in late August – just as his trade union was ratifying a deal with the logistics company on improved heat protections.

“Chris Begley should still be alive to experience them,” the Teamsters union said in a statement of provisions such as a promise to include air-conditioning in new delivery vans from 2024 and to retrofit existing vehicles.

In a statement to local media, UPS said it was cooperating with the authorities as they investigated the cause of death.

“We train our people to recognise the symptoms of heat stress, and we respond immediately to any request for help,” it said.

As global warming leads to more frequent spells of extreme heat around the world, workers are among the most exposed to serious health risks because their livelihoods often depend on them carrying on regardless.

At the same time, studies show that productivity starts to be impaired at temperatures above 24 deg C to 26 deg C and, for some tasks, slashed by half from around 33 dec C to 34 deg C – levels repeatedly exceeded in a year which included the hottest July on record.

“Unlike some occupational health and safety risks, you see a direct impact (from heat) on the health of workers and a direct impact on productivity,” said Dr Halshka Graczyk, a specialist on the issue at the International Labour Organisation (ILO).

“So does it make sense for the employer to keep a job site running that day if it is more than 35 deg C and productivity is less than 50 per cent of what they are expecting?” Dr Graczyk said of an awkward cost-benefit ratio that more workplaces will start to face.

Worker rights

Even on the optimistic assumption that the world hits its Paris Agreement goal of capping warming at 1.5 deg C, productivity losses will amount to 2.2 per cent of global work hours, or US$2.4 trillion (S$3.3 trillion), in output by 2030, the ILO estimates.

But finding the point at which employer costs can be minimised without compromising worker welfare is all the harder given the lack of clear data, uneven regulation, and the unequal way that workers around the world will experience heat stress.

Not surprisingly, white-collar workers in air-conditioned offices will be less affected: The big impact will remain initially on outdoor workers in sectors from construction to agriculture, and in particular those in the Global South.

Among the most exposed will be the world’s 170 million migrant workers.

Dr Chaya Vaddhanaphuti, a researcher at Chiang Mai University in Thailand, said his studies of migrant workers from Myanmar underlined their vulnerability.

“These labourers tend to display extra stoicism and endurance – partly because they need to show to their Thai bosses that they can work and hence still get hired,” he said.

“This puts them in more danger during the heatwave period, and they often lack any paperwork or access to medical services.”

An internationally agreed ILO convention grants workers a right to leave a workplace without fear of retaliation if they have “reasonable justification” to believe they are in danger – but labour advocates say few workers know of the convention or dare use it.