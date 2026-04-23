American whiskey distilleries reroute shipments to Singapore as trade tensions bite

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Whisky drinkers in Singapore could soon see a broader range of bourbon-led cocktail creations at bars and restaurants here.

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SINGAPORE - Singapore could soon see a broader range of bourbon-based cocktails at bars and restaurants here, as American distillers redirect shipments to the Republic amid trade tensions with key export markets as well as softer demand at home.

Traditional export markets for US whiskies and other spirits such as Canada have pulled these products from retail shelves amid disputes over US import tariffs of up to 35 per cent on some Canadian goods, prompting producers to pivot towards Asia, particularly Singapore.

“Canada is essentially shut off for American whiskey,” Mr Michael Bilello, president and chief executive of the American Whiskey Association, told The Straits Times.

He added that Europe has also become harder to access. While the US has imposed tariffs of 15 per cent on European goods, retaliatory measures have yet to be implemented. Still, the threat of such duties has weighed on sentiment.

“Whether it’s actual tariffs or the fear of tariffs, it creates uncertainty. And with whiskey, you need certainty because production is based on long-term forecasts.”

The slowdown in US whiskey exports also comes amid softer demand domestically, with US consumers cutting back on discretionary spending amid higher inflation, he said.

“There is a good amount of inventory in the US, so we have to look at export markets we haven’t previously explored.”

Mr Bilello spoke to The Straits Times on April 21 during a trade event hosted by the Distilled Spirits Council of the United States (DISCUS), which aimed to showcase the diversity, craftsmanship and innovation of American whiskies to industry players and the media.

Among the whiskies and other spirits presented at the event, which was held at the residence of the US ambassador to Singapore, were those produced by distilleries kee n to supply to Singapore for the first time.

They included Arizona Distilling Company, Cleveland Whiskey, Koval Distillery, Traverse City Whiskey Company and Virginia Distillery Company .

Meanwhile, Singapore has emerged as a strong export destination for US distilled spirits, which include whiskies, with exports reaching US$27 million (S$34.48 million) in 2025, representing a 42.6 per cent increase over 2024.

Mr Bilello noted that favourable trade conditions between the US and Singapore have contributed to the Republic’s appeal as a new market.

Singapore imposes no tariffs on American whisk e y under a long-standing free trade agreement, making it an attractive destination for exporters seeking stability.

DISCUS manager of export promotions Joel Matticks, who was also at the event, added that the increase in Singapore demand can also be attributed to a “vibrant cocktail culture and growing appetite for premium and craft whiskies”.

Singapore’s bar and restaurant scene is also widely regarded as among the most sophisticated in the region, he said.

“You can have a relatively inexpensive highball, or a premium single malt with a high price tag, but either way, it’s part of the experience folks here are willing to pay for.”

The city’s role as a global tourism hub also helps. Visitors from around the world are exposed to American whisk e y in bars and restaurants, creating demand that extends beyond the domestic market.

Industry players ST spoke to were excited about the potential of US whisk e y in Singapore.

Mr Faizal Noor, club beverage manager at 67 Pall Mall Singapore, said the private members’ club is looking forward to serving the whiskies once they arrive, noting that some of the spirits he sampled at the event were “new and cool (and) unique in Singapore”.



He added that “bourbon drinkers in Singapore are hungry for something new”, as most of the whiskies currently available here come from Scotland and Japan.

Mr Chua Khoon Hui, chief executive of TSH Corporation, which operates Quaich Bar in Singapore, said that compared with single malt Scotch, the flavour range of American whiskey is often perceived to be narrower in Singapore. As a result, drinkers seeking greater variety tend to gravitate towards Scotch.

One reason is that US whiskies are typically consumed in cocktails here, which can make it harder for smaller, boutique labels to stand out on their own.

While more education will be needed for American whiskey to gain wider appreciation, Mr Chua noted that “the Singapore market will definitely benefit from having more boutique American whiskies with varied taste profiles that offer different experience to consumers”.

Mr Bilello noted that US whiskey distilleries are already stepping up efforts to deepen their presence in Singapore, working more closely with importers, distributors and hospitality operators to expand availability and build brand awareness.

This includes increasing engagement with bars and restaurants, investing in marketing and education, and bringing a wider range of labels, including smaller craft producers, into the market.

“We need to put more product here, be more resourceful, and tell our stories better,” Mr Bilello said.

He added that Singapore is seen as a trendsetter, with drinking trends here often spilling over into markets such as Thailand, Vietnam and the Philippines.