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Amazon’s new user agreement seeks to curb class-action suits

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The new waiver will require shoppers to resolve disputes outside the courts but Amazon said customers could still file small claims.

The new waiver will require shoppers to resolve disputes outside the courts but Amazon said customers could still file small claims.

PHOTO: REUTERS

  • Amazon has reintroduced an arbitration clause to stop customers from filing class-action lawsuits against it.
  • The new user agreement requires disputes to be settled outside court but allows small claims cases.
  • This update aims to offer faster, cheaper dispute resolution, though courts may still rule on class-action eligibility.

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Amazon.com reintroduced a clause in its user agreement that seeks to prevent shoppers from filing class-action lawsuits against the online retailer, inserting a legal buffer between itself and plaintiffs attorneys that it removed five years ago.

In an e-mail sent to customers on Aug 14, the company said a new “arbitration agreement and class-action waiver” will require shoppers to resolve disputes outside the courts but said they could still file small claims, cases that typically limit damages to a few thousand dollars.

“We continually update our conditions of use to better serve our customers,” an Amazon spokesperson said in an e-mailed statement.

“We determined that reinstating the arbitration clause will offer customers a fast, cost-effective way to resolve disputes while still giving them the option of going to small claims court.”

Amazon removed a similar clause from its user agreement in 2021 amid a barrage of legal privacy challenges related to its voice-activated Alexa devices.

The company has also battled class-action lawsuits over unsafe product claims and allegedly making it hard to cancel Prime memberships.

The user-agreement update is not necessarily binding in court. Plaintiffs attorneys could still seek class-action lawsuits against Amazon, and it would be up to a judge to determine if the user agreement prevents them from doing so. BLOOMBERG

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