Amazon’s cloud unit to invest $17.3 billion in India by 2030

BENGALURU – Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing division of Amazon.com, said on Thursday it plans to invest 1.06 trillion rupees (S$17.3 billion) in India by 2030, doubling down on its past investments to cater to an ever-growing demand.

The latest investment will be used to build its cloud infrastructure in India and it will support over 100,000 full-time jobs annually, AWS said.

The company runs two data centres in the India – one in Mumbai which was launched in 2016, and another in Hyderabad, started in 2022.

AWS’s total planned investment in India adds up to about US$16.4 billion by 2030, the company said in a statement.

The cloud platform offers more than 200 services, including storage, robotics and artificial intelligence.

Global tech companies from Apple to Netflix are expanding in the world’s most populous country with services such as video streaming and online retailing, while Wall Street banks and global insurers have long operated tech centres in the country.

Such businesses are accelerating the growth of India’s cloud-services market, which researcher IDC sees growing at an average rate of 23 per cent a year to reach US$13 billion in 2026.

To fuel its web services business, Amazon said it has trained more than four million people in India with cloud skills since 2017 and invested in six utility-scale renewable energy projects.

Amazon’s cloud division has been investing in regions across the world to provide seamless connectivity. Earlier in 2023, it said it plans to invest US$6 billion in Malaysia by 2037. REUTERS, BLOOMBERG