Amazon lays off about 5% of staff at Buy with Prime unit

BENGALURU - Amazon.com said on Jan 18 it is laying off fewer than 5 per cent of employees at its Buy with Prime unit.

Launched in 2022, Buy with Prime gives retailers, who are not Amazon merchants, fulfilment and delivery services through its logistics network.

Amazon said the unit remains a top priority and would “continue investing significant resources in Buy with Prime”. It did not specify how many employees are part of this unit.

The cut has affected a little over 30 employees at the unit, a source inside Amazon told Reuters.

Amazon, however, said it is supporting the laid-off staff to find roles inside and outside the company.

The e-commerce giant laid off several hundred employees in its streaming and studio operations last week. Many jobs were also cut in its Twitch live-streaming platform and Audible audiobook unit, according to media reports.

Earlier this week, Alphabet-owned Google announced that it was laying off hundreds of employees in its advertising sales team. REUTERS