Amazon forecasts bright Q3 on resilient cloud sales, shopping trends

SAN FRANCISCO - Amazon.com on Thursday reported sales growth and profit that beat Wall Street’s expectations as the company delivered goods faster and more cheaply to shoppers while recent cloud-computing headwinds began to subside.

Amazon’s shares surged 9 per cent on the news, extending its stock market value more than US$120 billion (S$160.92 billion) in after-hours trading.

Facing an array of challenges, the company has aimed to keep its mantle as the world’s biggest cloud provider and online retailer.

Amazon recently answered AI front-runners Google and Microsoft with rival services of its own, drawing thousands of customers and touting the breadth of technology it has on offer, similar to what is powering the human-like chatbot ChatGPT.

In retail, Amazon has reorganised its fulfillment network and opened warehouses for same-day shipping closer to big metro areas, saving time and costs on delivery.

Brian Olsavsky, Amazon’s chief financial officer (CFO), said on a call with reporters that faster speeds have meant Prime loyalty customers are “shopping more often.”

For the second quarter, Amazon’s revenue grew 11 per cent to US$134.4 billion, beating estimates of US$131.5 billion from analysts polled by Refinitiv.

Amazon’s cloud-computing division has been key. In recent months, Amazon Web Services (AWS) saw its sales growth slow as wary businesses scrutinised their cloud bills. Mr Olsavsky said such “cost optimisation” continued, but big companies were embracing the cloud anew, a lift to the division this spring and summer.

Chief executive officer Andy Jassy said in a statement, “Our AWS growth stabilised.”

The unit beat estimates of around US$21.7 billion in second-quarter cloud sales, increasing them 12 per cent to US$22.1 billion. Its rivals posted bigger jumps off smaller bases: 28 per cent growth in Alphabet’s June-quarter cloud revenue and a 26 per cent quarterly increase for Microsoft’s Azure.

Arun Sundaram, an equity analyst at CFRA Research, said the results showed Amazon was holding its own, including in so-called generative AI that can create new text, images and other content from past data.

“We can put any negative narrative to rest,” Mr Sundaram said, adding AI’s potential “should benefit all the large tech companies.”

Mr Jassy told analysts every business inside Amazon has multiple generative-AI initiatives underway, including customer-facing and cost-slimming efforts.

He said AWS’s spending on the technology represented a “significant” amount of the more than US$50 billion in capital investments Amazon projected for 2023. Such investments, offset by lower fulfillment expenditures, are down from US$59 billion in 2022.

Still, the boost that Amazon’s cloud could reap from powering businesses’ AI demand has yet to materialise in full. Thomas Monteiro, an analyst at Investing.com said. “In Q3, it is likely that companies will have to start showing results on that front.”