Amazon cuts operation, backend jobs as it phases out grocery service in Singapore

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A small number of roles in Singapore will be cut, Amazon said.

SINGAPORE - E-commerce giant Amazon is cutting some jobs in Singapore as it shifts its focus from local grocery fulfilment to international products shipped from its overseas stores.

A “small number of roles” will be affected, the company said in a note on its website on May 7.

It said affected employees will be redeployed to new roles within the firm wherever possible. Those unable to find a new role or choose not to pursue one will be offered severance payment and career transition assistance.

The company added that it remains committed to Singapore, where it has 2,500 employees working across its retail, entertainment, devices and cloud businesses.

The move marks a change in direction for Amazon.sg, which launched in 2019 to provide Singapore customers with a localised storefront offering local currency and payment options, Singapore-specific deals and Prime membership benefits.

Besides international products, Amazon.sg also offered locally sourced items through Amazon Fresh and grocery delivery partners.



But over time, the company said it found its customers placing greater value on access to a wide range of products from its international stores in the US, Japan and Germany.

“We’re seeing strong demand for products from international stores, and we’re responding by increasing our investment in what customers tell us they want most: great value selection from around the world with fast, reliable delivery,” said Mr Peter Li, Amazon Singapore’s country manager.

Amazon said it is also supporting affected vendors and sellers with the transition, including exploring alternative ways to continue serving local customers.

Amazon Asia Pacific is a non-unionised company, but has maintained a good working relationship with the Singapore Manual and Mercantile Workers’ Union (SMMWU), said Mr Andy Lim, SMMWU’s secretary-general.

He said the union understands that Amazon is looking to streamline and reduce its operations in line with market demands, which will affect both operation and backend workers.

The union was informed of the layoff a day in advance, he said, adding that all companies should aim to give a longer advance notice for the union to provide better support to workers.

Affected workers will receive a fair severance package, the union was told, but those who require assistance can reach out to the union for assistance, he added.

The Straits Times has contacted Amazon for comments.

Amazon cut some 14,000 white-collar jobs in October 2025. Its target is reportedly to trim 30,000 jobs, or nearly 10 per cent of its roughly 350,000 corporate employees worldwide.