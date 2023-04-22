Alphabet CEO Pichai reaps over $300m in 2022 amid cost-cutting

SAN FRANCISCO - Alphabet chief executive Sundar Pichai received a total compensation of about US$226 million (S$301 million) in 2022, more than 800 times the median employee’s pay, the company said in a securities filing on Friday.

Mr Pichai’s compensation included stock awards of about US$218 million, the filing showed.

The pay disparity comes at a time when Alphabet, the parent company of Google, has been cutting jobs globally.

The Mountain View, California-based company announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs around the world in January, equivalent to 6 per cent of its global workforce.

In early April, hundreds of Google employees staged a walkout at the company’s London offices following a dispute over layoffs.

In March, Google employees staged a walkout at the company’s Zurich offices after more than 200 workers were laid off. REUTERS

