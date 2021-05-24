For Subscribers
Market Watch
All eyes still on Fed to see whether it reduces bond-buying
But stabilisation of US yield curve shows inflation concerns have abated somewhat
Fears of inflation and concerns that the United States Federal Reserve could rein in its monthly bond purchases resulted in one of the most turbulent weeks this year for equities.
Nervousness intensified in the middle of last week when the release of last month's Fed minutes suggested that policymakers broached the subject of tapering down the bond purchases.