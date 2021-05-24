Market Watch

All eyes still on Fed to see whether it reduces bond-buying

But stabilisation of US yield curve shows inflation concerns have abated somewhat

High-end watch retailer The Hour Glass was one of the strongest performers last week in Singapore. Its stock rose 12 cents last Friday to a record $1.08 after it posted a 9 per cent rise in earnings for the full year ended March 31 and declared a fin
High-end watch retailer The Hour Glass was one of the strongest performers last week in Singapore. Its stock rose 12 cents last Friday to a record $1.08 after it posted a 9 per cent rise in earnings for the full year ended March 31 and declared a final dividend of four cents per share.
Fears of inflation and concerns that the United States Federal Reserve could rein in its monthly bond purchases resulted in one of the most turbulent weeks this year for equities.

Nervousness intensified in the middle of last week when the release of last month's Fed minutes suggested that policymakers broached the subject of tapering down the bond purchases.

