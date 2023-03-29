Alibaba’s Hong Kong shares surge 16% on split-up plans, leading China tech rally

Alibaba's stock jumped as much as 16.3 per cent to HK$98, its highest since Feb 21. PHOTO: REUTERS
SHANGHAI – Hong Kong shares of the Alibaba Group soared on Wednesday, marking a vote of confidence from investors after the company announced a major restructuring plan.

The stock jumped as much as 16.3 per cent to HK$98, its highest since Feb 21, on course to snapping three consecutive sessions of losses and tracking a 14.3 per cent rally in its New York-listed shares overnight.

The restructuring, announced on Tuesday, has helped boost investor confidence in the wider Chinese tech sector, which has been battered by a heavy regulatory crackdown in recent years.

Shares of Alibaba’s e-commerce rival JD.com were up 7 per cent while gaming giant Tencent Holdings jumped 5 per cent on Wednesday morning.

That compared with a 2.3 per cent rise in the benchmark Hang Seng Index and a 3.2 per cent gain for the Hang Seng Tech Index.

In Japan, Softbank Group, a major shareholder in Alibaba, shot up 6 per cent.

Alibaba said on Tuesday it would reorganise into a holding company structure, with Mr Daniel Zhang retaining his position as group chief executive officer (CEO), and six sub-divisions with their own CEOs and boards.

The revamp is the most significant in the company’s history and comes after Beijing launched a years-long regulatory crackdown on the tech sector, in which Alibaba was a common target.

One day before the reorganisation was announced, Alibaba founder Jack Ma, who had been out of mainland China since late 2021, was spotted visiting a primary school in Hangzhou, the city where the company is headquartered. REUTERS

