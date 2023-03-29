Alibaba’s $42 billion day signals breakups ahead for China’s other tech titans

HONG KONG - Alibaba Group Holding’s overhaul could serve as a template for a restructuring of China Tech itself: a shake-up that achieves Beijing’s aim of carving up the country’s tech titans while unlocking potentially billions of dollars in pent-up shareholder value.

China’s online commerce leader surprised markets on Tuesday by announcing plans to split its US$220 billion (S$292 billion) empire into six units that will individually raise funds and explore initial public offerings.

In executing the biggest overhaul in its history, Alibaba manages to address two objectives that have eluded many of its rivals - appeasing both a government distrustful of Big Tech and investors traumatised by a years-long regulatory crackdown.

Its shares soared more than 14 per cent in New York trading on Tuesday, adding about US$32 billion (S$42 billion) to its market value. Rivals including Tencent Holdings also surged, in anticipation that Alibaba’s peers might explore similar actions in a loosened regulatory regime.

The shift to a holding company structure is rare for major Chinese tech firms and could present a template for peers such as WeChat operator Tencent.

Xi Jinping’s administration had long criticised the influence of online platforms, worried that concentrating influence and data among a few tech companies suppresses innovation and threatens the Party’s grip on power.

Alibaba and Tencent invested in hundreds of start-ups over the years, often helping shape entire segments of the consumer Internet from ride-hailing to grocery delivery.

Alibaba’s restructuring marks a departure from the Internet company’s traditional preference for keeping most of its operations under one roof, running everything from supermarkets to data centres under the main Alibaba umbrella.

“For Beijing, it addresses the concern over the abuse of monopolistic power by Internet behemoths,” Evercore ISI analysts Neo Wang and Gin Wang wrote. “The split-up could also serve as a template for Alibaba’s peers, but we don’t expect any imminent similar move.”

Alibaba’s announcement on Tuesday coincided with the return of its billionaire co-founder Jack Ma to China after more than a year abroad. The timing spurred speculation that the government was finally taking the shackles off one of the country’s best-known corporate names - before unfettering other corners of the private sector to try and rejuvenate a country shattered by years of punishing pandemic restrictions.

It is also a strong signal that Alibaba is ready to tap investors and public markets, after the Xi Jinping administration’s clampdown on Internet spheres wiped out more than US$500 billion of its value.

Tuesday’s overhaul frees up Alibaba’s main divisions from e-commerce and media to the cloud to operate with far more autonomy, laying the foundation for future spin-offs and market debuts.

“Beijing didn’t break up any business line of Alibaba, meaning ‘baby Alibabas’ still maintain their market share in respective areas, including monopolistic power in online retail,” the Evercore analysts wrote.

Beyond domestic politics, bankers and investors applauded the move. Corporate splits often generate value for shareholders by focusing attention on lucrative businesses hived off from the parent, or can improve parts of the company by sidelining loss-making divisions. Bernstein analysts including Robin Zhu said Alibaba’s business units could be worth much more than the company as a whole. They estimate that Alibaba’s shares could be worth as much as US$164 each under a sum of the parts analysis, compared with a closing price of US$86.12 before the announcement.

“The reason why the stock price rallied is both because there is indeed value there, but just as much because the company is signaling that it wants that value to be recognized - that it is on the side of shareholders,” said Jonathan Pines, lead portfolio manager for Asia ex-Japan at Federated Hermes.