Airlines test fliers' tolerance for high prices to bolster profits

LONDON/CHICAGO - US and European airlines will aim to boost profits again in 2024 with higher ticket prices as they try to squeeze what they can from the post-Covid-19 travel boom and mitigate higher costs amid persistent plane shortages, investors and executives say.

Major carriers are straining to lay on more flights to meet demand, but are struggling due to delays in new plane deliveries from Airbus and Boeing and the grounding of jets using some RTX engines over potential defects.

Tight supplies, in turn, are keeping air fares high, allowing carriers to pass on higher jet fuel, labour and maintenance costs.

That has sent average revenues per passenger – known in the industry as yields and a proxy for airline pricing power – to 6.2 per cent in 2023, its fourth straight year of growth, according to data from global trade body International Air Transport Association (Iata).

Yields are set to rise further in 2024, albeit at a slower pace, by around 1.8 per cent, Iata has predicted.

According to Bernstein forecasts, European airlines’ yields this summer – the busiest time of year – will exceed 2023’s levels, hitting as high as 8.5 per cent, and increase even more in 2025 as travel demand continues and plane delivery delays persist.

Bernstein analyst Tobias Fromme estimates demand will have grown about 15 per cent to 20 per cent this summer since 2019, while capacity has barely budged.

Artemis Investment airline investor Jamie Lindsay said: “Higher fares this summer will keep driving profits. Airlines will make more money because customers are still willing to pay more.”

Interviews with half a dozen analysts, executives and investors and fare data show airlines’ resilience as they recover from the pandemic when planes were grounded, borders were shut and they took on billions in debt to stay afloat.

They also underscore consumers’ renewed focus on travel and experiences following the months of pandemic restrictions, known as “revenge travel”.

Wizz Air UK managing director Marion Geoffroy told Reuters that yields at the British low-cost airline will rise this summer by the same amount as 2023 even though capacity will remain flat.

“If there is constrained capacity, then the pricing environment goes up,” she said, without giving more details on the size of the increases.

Data from Airlines Reporting Corp shows that air tickets sold through United States travel agencies in January were the highest for the month, with average ticket prices up 3 per cent from a year ago.