Aircraft shortage not expected to ease, new planes to be more fuel-efficient: Boeing

SINGAPORE – A global shortage of planes triggered by the pandemic is expected to persist and keep airfares high for years to come, given the surging demand for travel, said Boeing Global president Brendan Nelson.

But it is not all dark clouds, as Dr Nelson told The Straits Times in an exclusive interview. He noted that competition between aircraft makers to produce the safest and most fuel-efficient planes at affordable levels should help to keep standards high and the cost of flying acceptable for the public.