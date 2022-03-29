AirCarbon inks MOU to co-develop Indonesian carbon marketplace

Singapore-based AirCarbon Exchange (ACX) said yesterday it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with an Indonesian carbon project developer to jointly develop a carbon marketplace in Indonesia.

The news comes days after ACX announced a major investment with Deutsche Borse in Europe.

The tie-up with CarbonX aims to help Indonesia's emerging carbon market to rapidly scale up, said Mr Thomas McMahon, ACX co-founder and chief executive.

A carbon market essentially allows companies to offset a portion of their emissions by paying someone else to do the job, as part of efforts to slow the pace of climate change. They buy carbon offsets from developers of conservation projects, also allowing the latter to earn a return from cutting carbon emissions. Indonesia is regarded as a potentially large source of tradable carbon offsets.

Each offset represents a tonne of planet-warming carbon dioxide (CO2) that is removed from the atmosphere - for example, from a forest plantation project - or prevented from being emitted, such as from a project that protects rainforests from being chopped down.

ACX trades offsets similar to standard commodity transactions that can be bought, sold, deposited, held, transferred or retired, with the underlying carbon asset linked directly to the verified project that generated the offsets.

The exchange architecture has the potential for interoperability and this means it can be replicated in other jurisdictions. ACX has already expanded to Abu Dhabi, London, Toronto and Rio de Janeiro, with further cities under discussion, Mr McMahon said.

The Deutsche Borse investment announced last week will allow the company's European Energy Exchange, or EEX, access to AirCarbon's technology and to develop futures based on ACX spot voluntary carbon trading product development for the first time.

Indonesia also sees locally sourced carbon offsets as a major way to meet its international emission reduction pledges under the United Nations' Paris climate agreement.

It is working on regulations to develop and launch a domestic carbon market by 2025. The first step is a tax on coal power plant emissions, due to be rolled out this Friday, although Reuters reported last week it might be delayed.

Last October, Indonesia introduced a levy for coal power plant operators of 30,000 rupiah (S$2.83) per tonne of CO2-equivalent for emissions above a set limit. The tax is part of the government's efforts to phase out polluting coal and reach net-zero emissions by 2060.

Mr McMahon said that for now, the aim of the MOU is to help develop Indonesia's carbon marketplace. International trade linkages would come later, depending on how local regulations develop.

The opportunities - and emission reductions - are potentially large, he said. Investors are looking at what are called nature-based climate solutions, such as protecting and restoring carbon-rich peatlands as well as rainforest protection and reafforestation projects that involve more than one tree species.

Such projects also have major biodiversity benefits for nature and local communities.

Mr McMahon said corporate climate pledges, such as reaching net-zero emissions, can no longer be a marketing exercise. Companies will have to cut, or mitigate, their emissions.

"So the voluntary market is really going to clearly define a portion of that mitigation, at least for the next 10 to 15 years," he said.

This applies to oil majors, aviation, the construction industry, cement and shipping, among other sectors.