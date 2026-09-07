Airbus aircraft deliveries to end-August rose 9%

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Airbus said in a monthly bulletin that it had delivered 475 jets in the first eight months of the year, up from 434 in the same period of 2025.

PARIS - Airbus jet deliveries rose 9 per cent in the first eight months of 2026, leaving the European planemaker broadly on track to meet its target for the year, but with some catching-up to do on its A330 jet following a production snag, data showed on Sept 7.

Airbus said in a monthly bulletin that it had delivered 475 jets between January and August, up from 434 in the same period of 2025. The tally included 57 deliveries in August.

Data released by the France-based company showed that deliveries of the A330 wide-body jet resumed with one handover in August, after deliveries had been suspended in June and July following the discovery of a lost tool in an A330 tail section.

Airbus has so far delivered 11 A330s in 2026, down 31 per cent. Deliveries of the benchmark A320-family narrowbody rose 11 per cent.

The company is targeting 870 deliveries in 2026, up 10 per cent from 793 in 2025.

The planemaker sold 67 planes in August, including eight A350F freighters to an undisclosed customer. So far in 2026, it has sold 1,157 jets or 1,091 after adjusting for cancellations. REUTERS