AirAsia discloses new listing plans under $1.9 billion merger of units

BENGALURU - Malaysian airline operator Capital A, the parent of AirAsia, announced deals worth RM6.8 billion (S$1.9 billion) on April 25, in a move to create a new listed entity and streamline operations by merging various airline affiliates.

As part of the deals, long-haul airline AirAsia X will take over Capital A’s aviation business and eventually create a new company, thereby taking over the listing status of AirAsia X.

Capital A’s aviation business comprises airlines AirAsia Berhad and AirAsia Aviation Group.

The deal will allow Capital A to get rid of the significant liabilities associated with the airline units that it is selling.

The consolidated new aviation firm will be named AirAsia Group, Capital A said.

Mr Tony Fernandes, chief executive of Capital A, said on April 24 that he has agreed to put aside retirement plans and signed a new five-year contract to continue as CEO.

AirAsia X said: “The new aviation group will operate and provide a full spectrum of short, medium and long-haul low-cost air transportation services, with domestic flights and international flights from Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines, Indonesia and Cambodia to numerous destination countries.”

The new entity also plans to conduct a private placement in a bid to raise RM1 billion – the proceeds from which will be used to manage debt and fund new planes and machinery.

For AirAsia Berhad’s acquisition, AirAsia Group will not need to pay any purchase price, as Capital A will transfer the debt it owes to AirAsia Berhad.

Capital A expects to record a pro forma gain of RM10.76 billion from the disposals, it said.

The deal will allow the airline operator to finally emerge as a holding company for all of its non-aviation firms. REUTERS