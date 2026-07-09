Air India chair to oversee firm with interim panel; CEO search continues, source says

Reuters had reported that Air India’s commercial head, Nipun Aggarwal, and Singapore Air executive Vinod Kannan are the front runners to succeed CEO Campbell Wilson.

NEW DELHI – Air India chairman N. Chandrasekaran is setting up an interim committee of senior executives, including himself, to oversee the airline during the search for a successor to CEO Campbell Wilson, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

The committee will also include former top civil aviation ministry official Pradeep Singh Kharola. The panel’s goal, in part, is to ensure continuity at Air India while Chandrasekaran’s extension as chairman of Tata Sons is pending, the person said.

Tata Sons is the principal holding company of the Tata Group, which controls Air India with a 75 per cent stake, while Singapore Airlines owns the remaining 25 per cent.

New Zealand-born Wilson’s notice period ends on Sept 30, a second person with direct knowledge said. The sources cited in this article requested anonymity as they are not authorised to speak to the media. Reuters previously reported that Air India’s commercial head, Nipun Aggarwal, and Singapore Air executive Vinod Kannan are the front runners to succeed Wilson, who said in April he had resigned after nearly four years in the job.

The Economic Times newspaper earlier reported that Chandrasekaran had set up the interim committee to run the airline as the CEO appointment is expected to be delayed by a few months. It also reported that the proposed appointment of Aggarwal as CEO had drawn opposition from several people, including Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata. Tata Trusts owns about 66 per cent of Tata Sons.

Air India and Tata Sons did not immediately respond to an e-mail seeking comment. The airline and its budget subsidiary Air India Express recorded a combined record loss of more than US$2 billion (S$2.59 billion) in the last fiscal year.

Air India has been facing intense scrutiny after a series of safety lapses and 2025’s Boeing Dreamliner crash in Gujarat, India, which ⁠killed 260 ​people. It has also been hit hard by Pakistan’s airspace ban on Indian airlines and the US-Israeli war on Iran, which has raised fuel and operating costs. REUTERS