SINGAPORE - Could the takeover of Air India by the Tata group lead to a merger of the erstwhile state-owned carrier and Vistara, the airline operated by Tata and Singapore Airlines?

"For the moment, we and the Tata group are just purely focused on growing the airline," said Singapore Airlines (SIA) chief executive Goh Choon Phong in an interview with The Straits Times last week, when asked about speculation of a possible restructuring of Tata group's stakes in various airlines.