AI will threaten S’pore professionals if not used thoughtfully: Study

SINGAPORE - Highly-paid professionals with no managerial duties may be most impacted as firms use Artificial Intelligence (AI) to drive down costs and raise productivity, a new global study suggests.

This is contrary to expectations that mostly low and middle-skilled roles would be devalued or lost, says the research by 20 social scientists.

In Singapore, this phenomenon may be felt in jobs such as credit decision-makers, field engineers, curriculum designers and consultants, according to the study, which was presented at a conference on Wednesday.

As tasks get automated, standardised and redistributed through simplification and offshoring, professionals will find jobs falling in quality.

Middle-class aspirations here could come under strain as a result because professionals and degree holders form the fastest-growing category of workers earning middle wages, defined in the study as those earning 75 per cent to 150 per cent of median income.

Managers, in contrast, will gain greater clout.

Professor Phillip Brown, distinguished research professor at Cardiff University and director of the research programme, explained this with an example of the health service in the United Kingdom.

“The doctors or the academics have a lot of control and then, over time, managers come in to coordinate and organise moves onto (technological) platforms,” he said on the sidelines of the event.

“The managerial control is likely to become greater through those technologies and it will strip out aspects of knowledge work from the professionals and technicians.”

The findings were presented to 250 delegates at the Digital Futures of Work Global Conference 2023, which was organised by the Institute for Adult Learning (IAL), an autonomous institute of the Singapore University of Social Sciences. It was held at Voco Orchard Hotel.

Funded by SkillsFuture Singapore, the Digital Futures of Work Research Programme took place over four years from 2019 and covered more than 500 interviews and quantitative analyses of AI adoption patterns in cities such as Silicon Valley, Singapore and London.

More than 80 senior executives from 60 companies in Singapore were interviewed, and data from the Singapore Skills and Learning Survey conducted between 2021 and 2022 was also analysed for the study.