AI spending boosts US core capital goods orders, shipments in June

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Durable goods shipments increased 0.7 per cent in June after advancing 1.1 per cent in the prior month.

WASHINGTON - New orders for key US-manufactured capital goods increased strongly in June while shipments surged as businesses ramped up spending on artificial intelligence, suggesting the economy maintained a fairly strong pace of growth in the second quarter.

The report from the Commerce Department on July 27 also showed upward revisions to the data for May.

The AI build-out is helping to limit the drag on the economy from the five-month war in the Middle East and the Trump administration’s lingering tariffs on imports, propping up manufacturing.

The increase in the so-called core capital goods orders and shipments last month was powered by robust demand for computers and electronic products as well as electrical equipment, appliances and components.

“Equity markets are still wrestling with the valuations of many of these tech companies, but one thing is certain, and that is the capex expenditures of corporate America are keeping the economy afloat despite caution in other sectors engendered by the Middle East war uncertainty and higher energy prices,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS.

Non-defence capital goods orders excluding aircraft, a closely watched proxy for business spending, rose 0.9 per cent last month after an upwardly revised 1.9 per cent increase in May, the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast core capital goods orders would advance 0.8 per cent after a previously reported 1.4 per cent jump in May.

Orders for computers and electronic products soared 3.1 per cent after rebounding by 1.2 per cent in May.

Electrical equipment, appliances and components orders rose 0.9 per cent after climbing 0.2 per cent in May.

Orders for primary metals advanced 1.1 per cent, but bookings for fabricated metal products fell 0.5 per cent.

Machinery orders dipped 0.1 per cent. Shipments of core capital goods, which go into the calculation of the business spending on equipment component in the gross domestic product report, surged 1.9 per cent last month after gaining 0.2 per cent in May.

US stocks opened higher. The dollar was steady against a basket of currencies. US Treasury yields were mostly lower.

Double-digit growth expected for equipment spending

The government is scheduled to publish its advance estimate of second-quarter GDP growth on July 30.

A Reuters survey of economists estimated the economy grew at a 2.1 per cent annualised rate last quarter, which would match the first quarter’s pace. Economists expected another quarter of double-digit growth in business spending on equipment.

“The robustness is not limited to the AI capex boom but also reflects a rebound in firms’ spending on vehicles,” said Bernard Yaros, lead US economist at Oxford Economics.

Orders for durable goods, items ranging from toasters to aircraft that are meant to last three years or more, rebounded 0.3 per cent last month after dropping 4 per cent in May. The moderate gain reflected a 0.2 per cent drop in transportation equipment orders amid a 0.6 per cent decrease in demand for motor vehicles and parts.

Orders for the volatile civilian aircraft component increased 3.7 per cent. Boeing reported on its website that it had received 121 orders for commercial aircraft, up from 27 in May, though about 102 were for the less expensive 737 MAX planes.

Durable goods shipments increased 0.7 per cent in June after advancing 1.1 per cent in the prior month.

Beyond the AI spending boom, economists expected manufacturing, which accounts for about 9.4 per cent of the economy, to be supported by businesses rebuilding inventories as well as by tax rebates.

Restocking in anticipation of shortages and higher prices due to the US-led war with Iran also accounted for some of the strength in durable goods orders.

Inventories have been drawn down for four straight quarters.

“Last year’s fiscal package raises the after-tax return on qualified capital investment, and this will remain a tailwind over the balance of the year,” Yaros said.

“The biggest risk is the on-again, off-again conflict between the US and Iran, but uncertainty around the price of oil doesn’t seem to have deterred business spending on equipment so far.” REUTERS