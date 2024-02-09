AI driving more layoffs than companies want to admit

NEW YORK - United Parcel Service’s largest layoffs in its 116-year history were made possible, in part, by new technologies including artificial intelligence (AI), said chief executive officer Carole Tome last week. Citing one example, she said machine learning allows salespeople to put together proposals without having to ask pricing experts for guidance.

UPS is among a growing number of companies facing an AI two-step of sorts: showing investors how AI helps do more with less while simultaneously avoiding the fearmongering that comes with directly linking technology with job cuts. A UPS spokesperson later said AI is not replacing workers, and that executives did not make an explicit connection between AI and the permanent layoffs on the company’s earnings call.

BlackRock in January said it would dismiss about 600 employees. In a memo to staff, CEO Larry Fink and President Rob Kapito pointed to dramatic industry shifts “and perhaps most profound, new technologies are poised to transform our industry – and every other industry”. While Mr Fink has been outspoken about his belief in AI’s potential to turbocharge productivity, the new tech was not cited as a reason for the cuts. The asset manager still expects to have a larger staff by the end of 2024 as it expands certain parts of the business, according to the memo.

Experts struggle to get an accurate picture of just how many jobs are being eliminated as AI rapidly advances. Since last May, United States companies have announced more than 4,600 jobs cuts in order to free up resources to hire people with AI experience or because the technology replaced tasks, according to outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas. But that estimate is “certainly undercounting” the true total, said senior vice-president Andrew Challenger in an interview.

“There are probably more jobs in the economy that are being cut because of AI already than are getting attributed to that or announced. Every time a company mentions it, they get headlines across every news outlet for like a month,” Mr Challenger said. “They would rather go under the radar most of the time.”

Last spring, IBM drove headlines across the world when CEO Arvind Krishna told Bloomberg the company planned to pause hiring that it thinks it could soon replace with AI. An IBM spokesperson said the company does not have a hiring freeze in place and plans to keep headcount level in 2024.

Mr Johnny Taylor, CEO of the Society for Human Resource Management, agreed that many of these kinds of cuts will happen quietly.

“IBM was a leader and was public about it, and got beaten up pretty bad,” Mr Taylor said in an interview in December. “So the rest of them have said, ‘We’re not going to announce it, I’m just going to do it. We’re going to reduce our headcount.’”

Many firms may do that by significantly slowing hiring, he said. “We will wake up three years from now and see much leaner organisations,” he added. “They will have replaced you without making a big announcement.”

So far, most AI-related cuts have been in the tech industry, according to Challenger’s tally. Some companies, like homework help site Chegg and programmer help site Stack Overflow, cut staff after their businesses were directly undercut by AI products. Other companies, like file-storage service Dropbox, raced to refocus on the new technology, letting go of staff to make way for new hires with AI skill sets.

After IBM, only a handful of companies have explicitly tied AI to job cuts or hiring freezes.

In December, Swedish buy-now-pay-later firm Klarna said it would freeze hiring as tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT cut down the time certain tasks take. “We need fewer people to do the same thing,” CEO Sebastian Siemiatkowski told the Telegraph. “The right thing for us is just to say: ‘Let’s not recruit now, let’s see how this plays out.’” A spokesperson for Klarna declined to comment further.

In January, language-learning software company Duolingo chose not to renew about 10 per cent of its contractors.

“We just no longer need as many people to do the type of work some of these contractors were doing. Part of that could be attributed to AI,” a spokesperson told Bloomberg, adding that Duolingo does not have a hiring freeze in place and is actively recruiting for a wide range of roles. The company said no full-time employees were affected and that the job reduction is not a “straight replacement” of workers with AI, as many of its full-time employees and contractors use the technology in their work.

These companies are not alone in their thinking, even if others do not say it out loud: Three out of four Fortune 500 chief human resources officers surveyed by Gallup in 2023 said they see AI replacing jobs in their company in the next three years.