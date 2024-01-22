Agriculture giant ADM places CFO on leave, cuts earnings forecast amid probe

NEW YORK – Agriculture giant Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM) has placed its chief financial officer on leave and lowered its earnings outlook amid an ongoing investigation into certain accounting practices.

CFO Vikram Luthar has been placed on administrative leave, effective immediately, and Mr Ismael Roig will serve as interim CFO, the company said in a statement on Jan 21. The investigation surrounds certain accounting practices and procedures with respect to its nutrition reporting segment, ADM said in the statement.

The company is withdrawing its outlook for the nutrition reporting segment and expects to delay its fourth-quarter and full-year earnings release, according to the statement.

ADM now expects to deliver above US$6.90 (S$9.25) in adjusted earnings per share for the year ended Dec 31, after having predicted in October full-year profits “in excess of US$7”, according to the statement.

“The board takes these matters very seriously,” said Mr Terry Crews, lead director at ADM. “The board will continue to work in close coordination with ADM’s advisers to identify the best path forward and ensure ADM’s processes align with financial governance best practices.”

The investigation is in response to a voluntary document request by the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. ADM said it is cooperating with the commission. BLOOMBERG