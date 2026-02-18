For subscribers
Ageing in place in S’pore: A look at where the money and help with care will come from
- Financial planning is crucial for ageing in place, utilising CPF, MediSave, and various insurance like CareShield Life, with strategies for drawing down wealth.
- Addressing manpower shortages via senior workforce and community support, such as "Seniors Caring for Seniors" programme
- A truly purposeful retirement extends beyond financial security; it demands planning for physical, mental, and social well-being
SINGAPORE – As Singapore becomes a super-aged society,
Seniors want to stay connected with family and friends in the community but may face challenges over finances, and help with care if needed.