SINGAPORE – As Singapore becomes a super-aged society, with more than one in five people set to be aged 65 and above by 2026, the desire and ability to live independently in the comfort of one’s own home will become a pressing issue.

Seniors want to stay connected with family and friends in the community but may face challenges over finances, and help with care if needed.