After this year’s IPO slump, bankers are wary of 2023 relief

BEIJING - Initial public offerings (IPOs) are heading for their longest drought since the global financial crisis – and bankers don’t expect a revival anytime soon.

A mix of rising inflation and interest rate hikes aimed at taming it have hurt stock market valuations and eroded investor appetite for the high-growth IPO candidates that have driven deals in recent years. Just US$207 billion (S$281 billion) have been raised this year from listings – 68 per cent down versus last year – as a surge in flotations in China and the Middle East failed to make up for a frozen US market.

“Two things are needed for emerging capital markets (ECM) activity to resume: stability around inflation and visibility on the trajectory for interest rate hikes,” said Mr Edward Byun, co-head of Asia ex-Japan equity capital markets at Goldman Sachs Group. “Once there is conviction inflation has peaked and clarity on the rate outlook – likely in the second quarter of next year – we will begin to see the market move forward.”

This year’s listings slump is the worst since IPO values tumbled 73 per cent in 2008, according to Bloomberg data. It follows a 2021 boom, when peaking stock markets and a US blank-check listing craze led to an unprecedented US$655 billion IPO haul. Since then, however, high-growth tech companies without a path to profitability have lost favour while consumer firms are finding investor support lacking as inflation surges.

It doesn’t help that so many of last year’s IPO stars are under water. On average, the crop of 2021 US market debutantes are down 19 per cent since going public – among them once highly sought-after EV startup Rivian Automotive, which is down almost 70 per cent.

The US IPO market has been one of the biggest drags, hit by a collapse in the blank-check deals that were behind 2021’s surge. Listing volumes of US$24 billion are the lowest since 1990 and down 93 per cent over 2021, with bankers saying that investors will favor stable companies flotations next year.

The two markets that did well in 2022 – China and the Middle East – are likely to continue to do so, say bankers, even though the Asian nation is seeing a surge in infections as it drops its Covid curbs and falling oil prices are dragging down Gulf countries’ stock markets.

“Given the Chinese government is loosening regulations on the property sector and we are seeing a clear trend of loosening Covid constraints, we are expecting a market rebound,” said Ms Mandy Zhu, head of China, global banking at UBS Group. “We are already seeing increased activities for both onshore and offshore markets.”

Companies in mainland China defied the ongoing property crisis and the country’s Covid Zero stance, raising a record US$92 billion from IPOs this year, while those in the Middle East have fetched almost US$23 billion.

Cash calls from companies seeking to shore up their balance sheets have been an outlier in an otherwise gloomy year globally for equity capital markets bankers and will continue to thrive as debt becomes more expensive and economies slow. Almost US$716 billion of rights issues were launched this year, just short of 2021’s record US$759 billion.

Still, with the Fed dashing hopes this week of a dovish tilt, few expect a quick IPO revival.

“We expect to see a slow normalisation of the IPO market next year. There isn’t a clear path into distress or growth issuance yet, and investor demand will be selective in each product,” said Mr Gareth McCartney, global co-head of ECM at UBS.