AEM posts $20.9 million loss for second half; proposes no dividend

SINGAPORE - Semiconductor equipment maker AEM Holdings on Feb 28 reported a net loss of $20.9 million for the six months ended Dec 31, reversing a net profit of $44 million in the corresponding period a year earlier.

The loss follows the declining trend in the group’s net profit, which had plunged 76 per cent year on year to $19.7 million in the first half of financial year 2023.

The results translate into a loss per share of 6.76 cents, compared with an earnings per share of 14.23 cents for the second half of 2022.

Revenue for the second half of 2023 dropped 38 per cent to $206.1 million from $330 million.

The group attributed the continual profit decline to the slowing down of the semiconductor industry, which started in the second half of 2022, lasted throughout 2023, and “will continue through at least the first half of 2024”.

It added that “a combination of reduced end-customer demand and excess inventory pushed out capital expenditure in the industry”.

“This resulted in reduced test equipment purchases, and shifted out test equipment procurement for new programmes that the group had previously announced,” the group said.

For the full year, revenue was down 45 per cent to $481.3 million from $870.5 million in financial year 2022.

Net loss stood at $1.2 million, a significant decrease from the net profit of $126.8 million a year earlier.

The board of directors recommended no dividend for the second half of 2023, while a final dividend of 3.6 cents per share was declared for the same period a year earlier. An interim dividend of 6.7 cents was also declared for the first half of 2022.

The group said that it has decided to not pay dividend in order to continue to invest in new customer programmes.

Instead, it will undertake a bonus issue of shares of one share for every 100 shares pursuant to a general share issue mandate, subject to approval of the shareholders.

Looking ahead, the group foresees inventory levels to normalise, while end-customer demand for PCs and smartphones to recover slightly from 2023 lows.

AEM’s chief executive Chandran Nair said: “While the pace of the industry recovery remains largely uncertain, the group’s long-term prospects remain bright, underpinned by the structural trend of higher test intensity and increased test complexity.”

He added that the group is well positioned to take advantage of the artificial intelligence boom by addressing the test demand for newly developed AI devices.

Before the earnings announcement, shares of AEM closed down eight cents, or 2.9 per cent, at $2.65 on Feb 28. THE BUSINESS TIMES