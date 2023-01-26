Adani stocks lose $15.8 billion in market value after US activist’s short sell call

MUMBAI - Shares in Adani Group companies lost US$12 billion (S$15.8 billion) in market value after US investor Hindenburg Research said it was shorting the conglomerate’s stocks and accused firms owned by Asia’s richest person of “brazen” market manipulation and accounting fraud.

Bonds and shares of Adani-related entities slumped after Hindenburg, an investment research firm that specialises in short-selling, made wide-ranging allegations of purported corporate malpractice following a two-year investigation into Gautam Adani’s companies.

Hindenburg’s Jan 24 report details a web of Adani-family controlled offshore shell entities in tax havens, from the Caribbean, Mauritius and the United Arab Emirates. It claims these were used to facilitate corruption, money laundering and taxpayer theft, while siphoning money from the group’s listed companies, whose businesses range from ports to power.

The research firm, founded by Nate Anderson, notes that the opinions and investigative commentary are its own, and readers are advised that use of the material is at their own risk. Hindenburg has previously targeted companies including electric vehicle maker Nikola Corp.

The report is “a malicious combination of selective misinformation and stale, baseless and discredited allegations,” Adani Group chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh said in a statement.

The report was released on the same day that a key share sale from Adani Enterprises, aimed at attracting a broader network of investors, is set to open for subscription. The timing “clearly betrays a brazen, mala fide intention to undermine” and damage the share sale plan, said Singh.

The billionaire’s flagship firm Adani Enterprises fell 1.5 per cent. Adani Transmission tumbled by 9 per cent, the most among group stocks, followed by roughly 7 per cent plunges in cement makers ACC and Ambuja Cements — recent acquisitions that are more widely owned by funds.

The market value of 10 Adani-owned stocks, including the cement makers and media firm New Delhi Television, was eroded by about US$12 billion on Wednesday, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Still, companies in his empire remain up more than US$50 billion over the past year.

The 2032 dollar bond issued by Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone sank 7 cents to 71.5 cents on the dollar, the biggest drop since issuance in 2021.

A prominent research outfit, Hindenburg is best known for its critical reports on companies in the electric vehicle industry. It was instrumental in bringing down the founder of Nikola, which was accused by Hindenburg in 2020 of being built on “dozens of lies.” Nikola founder Trevor Milton eventually stepped down as chairman and was found guilty of securities fraud. More recent targets include Clover Health and Lordstown Motors.

“These are renowned short sellers. Their track record has been strong, with recent allegations against Nikola Corp. leading to a 40 per cent drop in share prices,” said Nitin Chanduka, a Singapore-based analyst with Bloomberg Intelligence. If allegations turn out to be true, Mr Chanduka said it could lead to “more regulatory oversight and a deeper scrutiny given Adani Group’s systemic importance.”

The broadside from Hindenburg comes at a critical time for Adani. The tycoon is seeking to raise his international profile and is aggressively branching into new businesses, including cement and media, in his power base of India, where he is seen to enjoy a close relationship with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Adani empire’s expansion plans are closely aligned to the government’s development and economic goals.

Mr Adani rocketed up the Bloomberg Billionaire’s Index last year past the likes of Bill Gates and Warren Buffett, and his fortune now totals US$118.9 billion, making him the fourth-wealthiest person in the world.