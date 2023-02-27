Adani Group’s Asia tour seeks to win back debt investors’ faith

About a dozen global banks will help host investor meetings at Capitol Kempinski hotel on Monday. PHOTO: THE CAPITOL KEMPINSKI HOTEL SINGAPORE
DUBAI – The Adani Group is kicking off a charm offensive with fixed income investors in Asia this week in a bid to stem the fallout from short-seller Hindenburg Research’s allegations of accounting fraud and stock manipulation.

About a dozen global banks will help host investor meetings at Singapore’s Capitol Kempinski hotel on Monday. The conglomerate backed by billionaire Gautam Adani will then hold meetings in Hong Kong at the Barclays office on Tuesday and Wednesday. Due to attend are group chief financial officer Jugeshinder Singh and corporate finance head Anupam Misra.

Mr Adani’s ports-to-power empire is seeking to shore up support after United States-based Hindenburg in January alleged malfeasance, wiping nearly US$150 billion (S$202.3 billion) off its stock market valuation. The Adani Group has repeatedly denied those claims. 

Bonds issued by the group also plummeted, with the price of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone’s 2029 notes tumbling to a low of 72 cents on the dollar on Feb 2 before recovering more recently to about 78 cents. A number of group firms face dollar debt repayments by the end of next year.

At least 200 financial institutions around the world – including the likes of BlackRock, the world’s biggest asset manager – have had exposure to the Adani Group’s US$8 billion in dollar bonds, according to Bloomberg-compiled data. 

The conglomerate has held calls with fixed income investors on several occasions since Hindenburg’s report was published on Jan 24. Executives labelled the publication as “bogus” in a call with note holders just a few days later, according to participants. BLOOMBERG

